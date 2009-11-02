Important Things with Demetri Martin
Demetri has trouble mustering the necessary anger for a breakup, time traveling for noble purposes and measuring his hobo-ness.
Important Things with Demetri Martin S1 • E2 Power
Demetri ponders the nature of power, proves that bird ownership is arrogant and introduces The Revenger.
02/18/2009
Important Things with Demetri Martin S1 • E3 Brains
Demetri does away with traditional neuroscience and phrenology as he digs into brains.
02/25/2009
Important Things with Demetri Martin S1 • E4 Chairs
Demetri considers the many mysteries surrounding chairs.
03/04/2009
Important Things with Demetri Martin S1 • E5 Safety
Demetri's safety tips: Employ scented candles as a fire alarm, use pubic hair for home security, and maintain a healthy fear of pinatas.
03/11/2009
Important Things with Demetri Martin S1 • E6 Coolness
Demetri is too cool for clear pants, but he still needs professional help before a date.
03/18/2009
Important Things with Demetri Martin S1 • E7 Games
Demetri trades in fun, games and audience threats while reimagining pro sports as animal duels.
03/25/2009
Important Things with Demetri Martin S2 • E1 Attention
Comedic dogs and patients who deliver toasts while handing doctors their urine samples need attention, just like Demetri.
02/04/2010
Important Things with Demetri Martin S2 • E2 Ability
Demetri finds that people with special abilities -- unicyclists, amateur midwives and people who can simultaneously laugh and pee -- are in short supply.
02/11/2010
Important Things with Demetri Martin S2 • E3 Strategy test
Demetri knows that a man is only as good as his plan, so he explores the best strategy for seduction, suing your neighbor over a fence and reacting to alien life.
02/18/2010
