Important Things with Demetri Martin

Season 2 E 1 • 02/04/2010

Comedic dogs and patients who deliver toasts while handing doctors their urine samples need attention, just like Demetri.

Important Things with Demetri Martin
S1 • E1
Timing

Demetri has trouble mustering the necessary anger for a breakup, time traveling for noble purposes and measuring his hobo-ness.
02/11/2009
Important Things with Demetri Martin
S1 • E2
Power

Demetri ponders the nature of power, proves that bird ownership is arrogant and introduces The Revenger.
02/18/2009
Important Things with Demetri Martin
S1 • E3
Brains

Demetri does away with traditional neuroscience and phrenology as he digs into brains.
02/25/2009
Important Things with Demetri Martin
S1 • E4
Chairs

Demetri considers the many mysteries surrounding chairs.
03/04/2009
Important Things with Demetri Martin
S1 • E5
Safety

Demetri's safety tips: Employ scented candles as a fire alarm, use pubic hair for home security, and maintain a healthy fear of pinatas.
03/11/2009
Important Things with Demetri Martin
S1 • E6
Coolness

Demetri is too cool for clear pants, but he still needs professional help before a date.
03/18/2009
Important Things with Demetri Martin
S1 • E7
Games

Demetri trades in fun, games and audience threats while reimagining pro sports as animal duels.
03/25/2009
Important Things with Demetri Martin
S2 • E1
Attention

Comedic dogs and patients who deliver toasts while handing doctors their urine samples need attention, just like Demetri.
02/04/2010
Important Things with Demetri Martin
S2 • E2
Ability

Demetri finds that people with special abilities -- unicyclists, amateur midwives and people who can simultaneously laugh and pee -- are in short supply.
02/11/2010
Important Things with Demetri Martin
S2 • E3
Strategy test

Demetri knows that a man is only as good as his plan, so he explores the best strategy for seduction, suing your neighbor over a fence and reacting to alien life.
02/18/2010
Important Things with Demetri Martin
S2 • E4
Money

Demetri finds there's more than one way to acquire wealth since it's not enough to be born with a silver spoon in your mouth -- sometimes you gotta shave a snake.
02/25/2010
Important Things with Demetri Martin
S2 • E5
2

Demetri examines the number 2 from every vantage, from the biological -- as when two women hit the lavatory to dissect a blind date -- to basic but unnoticed social cues.
03/11/2010
Important Things with Demetri Martin
S2 • E6
2, Too

Demetri returns to the number 2, shining a spotlight on Superman's duplicitous sidekick and how the shape of the number 2 conveys vital information.
03/18/2010
Important Things with Demetri Martin
S2 • E7
Lines

Demetri demonstrates how adding lines to a drawing can change everything and laments the lack of pick-up line equivalents for breaking up.
03/25/2010
Important Things with Demetri Martin
S2 • E8
Nature

The natural world beguiles Demetri as he expounds on the cruelty of duck hunting and Bigfoot's mysterious sexual orientation.
04/01/2010
Important Things with Demetri Martin
S2 • E9
Space

Demetri finds that spaces in a sentence are just as important as word choice and learns that space travel in the future is disconcertingly simple.
04/08/2010
Important Things with Demetri Martin
S2 • E10
Control

Demetri wrestles with when it's good to be in control, particularly when struggling with a pinata.
04/15/2010
