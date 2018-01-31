At the Office Microwave
The New Guy
Season 1 E 3 • 01/31/2018
A company's newest employee gets a rundown of the office's do's and don'ts from his chatty coworker Kevin.
At the Office MicrowaveS1 • E1Do I Know You from Somewhere?
Kevin recognizes his longtime coworker from somewhere, but he's just not sure where.
01/31/2018
At the Office MicrowaveS1 • E2Did You Catch the Big Game?
Kevin and his coworker bond over "the big game."
01/31/2018
