Awkwafina is Nora from Queens

Carfished

Season 3 E 6 • 05/31/2023

Grandma pushes Wally to make a grand romantic gesture to win back Brenda, and Nora gets a mystical glimpse of what her life could have been.

S3 • E1
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens
Nightmares

Nora tries therapy after having weird dreams, Grandma goes to Brooklyn for a distant cousin's funeral, Wally's proposal to Brenda doesn't go as planned, and Edmund enjoys his newfound fame.
04/26/2023
S3 • E2
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens
Too Hot to Survive

Nora signs up for a survival reality show to get rich quick and prove Wally wrong, and Wally uses his extra time at home to micromanage Grandma's life.
05/03/2023
S3 • E3
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens
Love & Order

Nora grows insecure as Edmund relishes in his success as a series regular on "Love & Order," Wally tries to land a new IT job, and Edmund discovers something new about his ancestry.
05/10/2023
S3 • E4
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens
þetta reddast

While accompanying Edmund on a trip to Iceland to track down his long-lost relatives, Nora meets a wise elfin woman.
05/17/2023
S3 • E5
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens
Bad Grandma

Nora is alarmed when Grandma transforms into a ruthless drug kingpin, Edmund and the gym bros surprise Wally with a bachelor party, and Brenda discovers her fiancé's big secret.
05/24/2023
S3 • E6
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens
05/31/2023
