Comedy Central Presents
Kyle Dunnigan
Season 11 E 16 • 03/16/2007
Kyle Dunnigan impersonates Ray Romano impersonating Christopher Walken, then uses a looping machine to describe a sultry hookup and recount a bitter breakup.
Comedy Central PresentsS11 • E6Kyle Grooms
Kyle Grooms explains why LensCrafters is a better investment than Harvard, how Americans are water snobs and why George W. Bush is the only American the world actually hates.
01/26/2007
Comedy Central PresentsS11 • E7Bob Marley
Bob Marley details the ways that marriage is making him stupider, airs his grievences about restaurants and discusses the sensuality of dessert.
02/02/2007
Comedy Central PresentsS11 • E8Lisa Landry
Lisa Landry explains what a "muffin top" is, why "Law & Order" keeps her from jogging and the perils of marrying someone smarter than you.
02/02/2007
Comedy Central PresentsS11 • E9Tom Papa (2007)
Tom Papa dispels the princess myth, details liberal uses for peanut butter and warns against the dangers of drinking tequila.
02/16/2007
Comedy Central PresentsS11 • E10Maria Bamford
Maria Bamford explains why she'd like someone to come in and help her with problems, which include hope paralysis and anxiety gremlins.
02/16/2007
Comedy Central PresentsS11 • E11Finesse Mitchell
Finesse Mitchell recalls his experience with a male-enhancement drug, explains why he loves his tough girlfriend and encourages New York City tourists to walk faster.
02/23/2007
Comedy Central PresentsS11 • E12Loni Love
Loni Love adores her 99-cent store, her body and the 1980s, despite the era's jacked-up fashion.
02/24/2007
Comedy Central PresentsS11 • E13Chelsea Handler
Chelsea Handler explains why she enjoys the numbing effects of a cocktail when dealing with insufferable parents, bloggers and terrible dates.
03/09/2007
Comedy Central PresentsS11 • E14Deon Cole
Deon Cole talks about performing stand-up in Alaska, fantasizes about having super powers and recalls the time he interrupted his mom's Bible study.
03/09/2007
Comedy Central PresentsS11 • E15Paul F. Tompkins
Paul F. Tompkins bristles at TSA restrictions, the presumptuousness of text message technology and the preponderance of terrifying dogs.
03/16/2007
Comedy Central PresentsS11 • E17Ian Bagg
Ian Bagg recalls seeing Siegfried & Roy in Las Vegas, examines the cons of Catholicism and weighs in on Lance Armstrong's Tour de France winning streak.
03/30/2007
Comedy Central PresentsS11 • E18Josh Sneed
Josh Sneed talks about modern children's cartoons, KFC's collectible buckets and the time he farted on Jessica Simpson.
03/30/2007
Comedy Central PresentsS11 • E19Mitch Fatel
Mitch Fatel talks about making babies, his love of certain types of underwear and why women should initiate breakups.
04/06/2007
Comedy Central PresentsS11 • E20Comedy Central Presents Howard Kremer
Howard Kremer raps about his special powers, and shares cheap and creative ways to keep women interested.
04/06/2007
Comedy Central PresentsS12 • E1Stephen Lynch
Stephen Lynch performs songs about Jesus's rebellious brother Craig, his grandfather's declining health and teenagers who play Dungeons & Dragons.
01/11/2008
Comedy Central PresentsS12 • E2Dan Cummins
Dan Cummins talks about his wife's longing for a hybrid dog, email addresses that describe their users and learning about serial killers on late-night television.
01/11/2008
Comedy Central PresentsS12 • E4Sebastian Maniscalco
Sebastian Maniscalco describes shopping mishaps, questions people who dress up their dogs and recalls trying to play it cool on a first date at a sushi restaurant.
01/18/2008
Comedy Central PresentsS12 • E3Jo Koy
Jo Koy illuminates the mysteries of the Filipino-American alphabet, the delicate art of raising a wild child and the reasons no one will fight a man with a handful of crap.
01/18/2008
Comedy Central PresentsS12 • E5Hard 'N Phirm
Chris Hardwick and Mike Phirman of Hard N' Phirm perform songs about success and the numerical value of pi.
01/25/2008
