Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
Chris Garcia - When Your Wife Asks You to Speak Spanish During Sex - Uncensored
Season 4 E 23 • 12/13/2019
Chris Garcia opines about the term “Latinx” and describes his attempt to indulge his wife’s Latin lover fantasy.
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS4 • E13Jenny Zigrino - “Big Dick Energy” Isn’t Real - Uncensored
Jenny Zigrino claims everyone in Hollywood is a monster, warns her audience about so-called girly drinks and details her issue with the “big dick energy” phenomenon.
11/08/2019
Full Ep
10:35
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS4 • E14Alex Edelman - Every Documentary Is About a Psychopath - Uncensored
Alex Edelman wonders why there aren’t more documentaries about well-adjusted people and frets about the real estate prospects for young people.
11/08/2019
Full Ep
08:55
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS4 • E15Dewayne Perkins - When You're Turned On by "Scared Straight" - Uncensored
Dewayne Perkins admits "Scared Straight" shaped his sexuality, explains what it would take for him to pretend to be straight and realizes that writing for a white woman rubbed off on him.
11/18/2019
Full Ep
09:30
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS4 • E16Mohanad Elshieky - What to Say if You're Interrogated by an Extremist Militia - Uncensored
Mohanad Elshieky recalls how he placated a militia that interrogated him in Libya and breaks down a confusing, hateful response he received on Twitter.
11/26/2019
Full Ep
08:42
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS4 • E17Asif Ali - “You Know How Hard It Is to Have Sex After Eating Indian Food?” - Uncensored
Asif Ali thinks India’s massive population is a miracle and explains why a certain dating double standard doesn’t apply to him.
11/26/2019
Full Ep
07:29
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS4 • E18Amy Silverberg - When Your Student Writes a Story About Having Sex with You - Uncensored
Amy Silverberg remembers when one of her university students crossed the line with his writing assignment and reveals her friend’s embarrassingly personal secret.
11/26/2019
Full Ep
04:24
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS4 • E19Shane Torres - “How Come Everything Bagels Don’t Cost More?” - Uncensored
Shane Torres questions why everything bagels and plain bagels are the same price, and wonders what it would be like to attend the funerals of everyone you’ve ever had sex with.
11/27/2019
Full Ep
06:22
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS4 • E20River Butcher - Gender Normativity & An Accidental Catcall
River Butcher ponders the mysteries of gender normativity and reveals how they ended up accidentally catcalling a man with the help of their cute dog.
11/27/2019
Full Ep
07:47
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS4 • E21Moses Storm - Creeping in a Butt Model's Instagram Comments
Moses Storm encourages everyone in the audience to use their phones instead of watching him and tries to understand the most insufferable people on Instagram.
12/06/2019
Full Ep
08:15
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS4 • E22Mekki Leeper - Stalking Your Ex’s Cooking Blog
Mekki Leeper explains what it’s like to be a white-presenting person from a Moroccan family, shares his thoughts on bullying and tells a truly tragic breakup story.
12/06/2019
Full Ep
07:45
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS4 • E24Rae Sanni - Proof That Millennials Aren’t as Bad as Boomers Say - Uncensored
Rae Sanni chastises men for getting angry at women and defends millennials against attacks from baby boomers.
12/13/2019
Full Ep
09:20
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS4 • E25JC Currais - The Right Way to Spend a Billion Dollars - Uncensored
JC Currais details his plan if he ever comes into a lot of money and remembers calling 911 while on acid.
12/20/2019
Full Ep
08:13
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS4 • E26Chris Thayer - The Only Sex Tip You’ll Ever Need - Uncensored
Chris Thayer confesses how much he loves reading sex tips and considers dabbling in polyamory.
12/20/2019
Full Ep
07:58
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS4 • E27Sonia Denis - Lying to Your Family About What New York City Is Like - Uncensored
Sonia Denis reveals she lied to her family about some of her experiences in New York City and explains why she wouldn’t do well in a porn.
12/27/2019
Full Ep
09:39
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS4 • E28Nate Fernald - How to Destroy Your Laundry in One Easy Step - Uncensored
Nate Fernald gives his crowd an ethical pop quiz, remembers making a gruesome discovery in his laundry and shares a stress-free way to look at porn.
12/27/2019
Full Ep
06:30
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS5 • E1Nore Davis - Will Cows Find Salvation in Vegan Food? - Uncensored
Nore Davis rails against the tyranny of math class and wonders how psyched cows are about plant-based meat.
01/10/2020
Full Ep
06:43
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS5 • E2Casey James Salengo - The Sexiest Street Fight Ever - Uncensored
Casey James Salengo recalls watching two men duke it out in a surprisingly erotic war of words and explains why he was fired from his job as a dog walker.
01/10/2020
Full Ep
10:51
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS5 • E3Jourdain Fisher - When You’re the Only Black Friend in the Group - Stand-Up Featuring
Jourdain Fisher thinks he knows why stepparent porn is so popular and explains the burden he feels as the sole black person in his friend group.
01/17/2020
Full Ep
05:58
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS5 • E4Pat Regan - "My Phone Thinks I'm Straight" - Stand-Up Featuring
Pat Regan admits his phone doesn’t realize he’s gay and talks about how it feels to not have an erotic name.
01/17/2020
