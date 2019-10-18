Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
Asif Ali - “You Know How Hard It Is to Have Sex After Eating Indian Food?” - Uncensored
Season 4 E 17 • 11/26/2019
Asif Ali thinks India’s massive population is a miracle and explains why a certain dating double standard doesn’t apply to him.
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS4 • E7Kate Willett - Women Should Be Offering More Dick Criticism - Uncensored
Kate Willett admits that she’d have a terrible vision board and offers a solution for taming sexually overconfident men.
10/18/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS4 • E8Josh Johnson - How to Get Guys to Stop Sending You Dick Pics - Uncensored
Josh Johnson explains why zoo animals aren’t like wild animals and remembers when his phone was flooded with dick pics after someone accidentally gave out his number.
10/18/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS4 • E9Pete Lee - Chugging an Energy Drink in Less Than a Minute
Pete Lee reveals everything you never learn about cocaine and remembers accepting his friend’s dare to quickly chug an energy drink.
10/25/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS4 • E10Zach Noe Towers - Why Improvisers and Stand-Ups Hate Each Other - Uncensored
Zach Noe Towers hates on improv comedy, reads the worst dating profile he’s ever seen and describes hooking up with a pirate.
10/25/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS4 • E11Logan Guntzelman - Who Got Semen on the Roomba? - Uncensored
Logan Guntzelman has a revelation about her day job and recalls listening in on a baffling argument among her boyfriend’s roommates.
11/01/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS4 • E12Chris Fairbanks - Playing Peekaboo with a Stranger's Kid - Uncensored
Chris Fairbanks chats about how much he wants kids and suggests a smart way to handle walking in on someone masturbating.
11/01/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS4 • E13Jenny Zigrino - “Big Dick Energy” Isn’t Real - Uncensored
Jenny Zigrino claims everyone in Hollywood is a monster, warns her audience about so-called girly drinks and details her issue with the “big dick energy” phenomenon.
11/08/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS4 • E14Alex Edelman - Every Documentary Is About a Psychopath - Uncensored
Alex Edelman wonders why there aren’t more documentaries about well-adjusted people and frets about the real estate prospects for young people.
11/08/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS4 • E15Dewayne Perkins - When You're Turned On by "Scared Straight" - Uncensored
Dewayne Perkins admits "Scared Straight" shaped his sexuality, explains what it would take for him to pretend to be straight and realizes that writing for a white woman rubbed off on him.
11/18/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS4 • E16Mohanad Elshieky - What to Say if You're Interrogated by an Extremist Militia - Uncensored
Mohanad Elshieky recalls how he placated a militia that interrogated him in Libya and breaks down a confusing, hateful response he received on Twitter.
11/26/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS4 • E17Asif Ali - “You Know How Hard It Is to Have Sex After Eating Indian Food?” - Uncensored
Asif Ali thinks India’s massive population is a miracle and explains why a certain dating double standard doesn’t apply to him.
11/26/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS4 • E18Amy Silverberg - When Your Student Writes a Story About Having Sex with You - Uncensored
Amy Silverberg remembers when one of her university students crossed the line with his writing assignment and reveals her friend’s embarrassingly personal secret.
11/26/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS4 • E19Shane Torres - “How Come Everything Bagels Don’t Cost More?” - Uncensored
Shane Torres questions why everything bagels and plain bagels are the same price, and wonders what it would be like to attend the funerals of everyone you’ve ever had sex with.
11/27/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS4 • E20River Butcher - Gender Normativity & An Accidental Catcall
River Butcher ponders the mysteries of gender normativity and reveals how they ended up accidentally catcalling a man with the help of their cute dog.
11/27/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS4 • E21Moses Storm - Creeping in a Butt Model's Instagram Comments
Moses Storm encourages everyone in the audience to use their phones instead of watching him and tries to understand the most insufferable people on Instagram.
12/06/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS4 • E22Mekki Leeper - Stalking Your Ex’s Cooking Blog
Mekki Leeper explains what it’s like to be a white-presenting person from a Moroccan family, shares his thoughts on bullying and tells a truly tragic breakup story.
12/06/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS4 • E23Chris Garcia - When Your Wife Asks You to Speak Spanish During Sex - Uncensored
Chris Garcia opines about the term “Latinx” and describes his attempt to indulge his wife’s Latin lover fantasy.
12/13/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS4 • E24Rae Sanni - Proof That Millennials Aren’t as Bad as Boomers Say - Uncensored
Rae Sanni chastises men for getting angry at women and defends millennials against attacks from baby boomers.
12/13/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS4 • E25JC Currais - The Right Way to Spend a Billion Dollars - Uncensored
JC Currais details his plan if he ever comes into a lot of money and remembers calling 911 while on acid.
12/20/2019
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS4 • E26Chris Thayer - The Only Sex Tip You’ll Ever Need - Uncensored
Chris Thayer confesses how much he loves reading sex tips and considers dabbling in polyamory.
12/20/2019
