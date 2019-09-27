Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
- 09:48
S4 • E1
Zack Fox - The Internet Has Made Dads Obsolete - UncensoredZack Fox talks about making enough money to be a "free-range father" and a revelation that he had in the middle of ass play.09/27/2019
- 06:53
S4 • E2
Ryan O'Flanagan - Why Alcohol Is Better Than WeedRyan O'Flanagan weighs in on the weed versus booze debate and explains why gender reveal parties are pointless.09/27/2019
- 07:17
S4 • E3
Anna Drezen - Female-Friendly Porn Sucks - UncensoredAnna Drezen discovers how to make "Hamilton" tickets worth their price and suggests ways to improve porn marketed to women.10/04/2019
- 08:37
S4 • E4
Ahamed Weinberg - "Yesterday" Is the Worst Movie - UncensoredAhamed Weinberg breaks down why "Yesterday" is a terrible movie and explains why his parents’ anniversary is tainted forever.10/04/2019
- 06:35
S4 • E5
Devon Walker - Watching a White Guy Get Arrested - UncensoredDevon Walker recalls the first time he saw a white man get arrested and blames Eddie Murphy for white people appropriating black culture.10/11/2019
- 06:36
S4 • E6
Andy Haynes - What Being Single at 37 Feels Like - UncensoredAndy Haynes tries to understand why he was turned down by a dog shelter and bemoans being divorced and single when you're pushing 40.10/11/2019
- 07:04
S4 • E7
Kate Willett - Women Should Be Offering More Dick Criticism - UncensoredKate Willett admits that she'd have a terrible vision board and offers a solution for taming sexually overconfident men.10/18/2019
- 14:39
S4 • E8
Josh Johnson - How to Get Guys to Stop Sending You Dick Pics - UncensoredJosh Johnson explains why zoo animals aren't like wild animals and remembers when his phone was flooded with dick pics after someone accidentally gave out his number.10/18/2019
- 07:16
S4 • E9
Pete Lee - Chugging an Energy Drink in Less Than a MinutePete Lee reveals everything you never learn about cocaine and remembers accepting his friend’s dare to quickly chug an energy drink.10/25/2019
- 09:02
S4 • E10
Zach Noe Towers - Why Improvisers and Stand-Ups Hate Each Other - UncensoredZach Noe Towers hates on improv comedy, reads the worst dating profile he's ever seen and describes hooking up with a pirate.10/25/2019