Adam Devine's House Party
Banyan Tree Elf
Season 3 E 6 • 04/07/2016
Adam enters into a relationship with a sexy magical creature and hosts stand-up from comedians Sarah Tollemache, Leonard Ouzts and Rob Haze.
More
Watching
Full Ep
20:40
Sign in to Watch
Adam Devine's House PartyS2 • E6Potagooo
Before they perform stand-up, Adam introduces Crystian Ramirez, Billy Bonnell and Kevin Christy to a new product that's going to change the world.
10/09/2014
Full Ep
20:40
Sign in to Watch
Adam Devine's House PartyS2 • E7Marriage Material
Dave Thomason, John McKeever and Nikki Glaser join in on the fun and perform stand-up at Adam's house party.
10/16/2014
Full Ep
20:39
Sign in to Watch
Adam Devine's House PartyS2 • E8A Good Day to Direct Hard
Mike Bridenstine, Sam Morril and Tone Bell stop by Adam's house party for a night of stand-up, revelry and very serious artistry.
10/23/2014
Full Ep
20:40
Sign in to Watch
Adam Devine's House PartyS2 • E9Flip Cup Twins
Adam and his twin brother, Jerome, attempt to break a world record and introduce stand-up from Sabrina Jalees, Nick Rutherford and Jesus Trejo.
10/30/2014
Full Ep
20:40
Sign in to Watch
Adam Devine's House PartyS2 • E10Non-Stop Dance Party
Adam hosts stand-up from Joe Pera, Thomas Dale and Rell Battle and absolutely refuses to stop partying.
11/06/2014
Full Ep
20:41
Sign in to Watch
Adam Devine's House PartyS3 • E1Wedding in Paradise
Adam hosts stand-up from Chris Garcia, Jacob Williams and Megan Gailey and gets himself into a predicament when he lies to a hotel manager.
03/04/2016
Full Ep
20:39
Sign in to Watch
Adam Devine's House PartyS3 • E2Sidekicks
Adam looks for a new sidekick and welcomes stand-up from Ryan O'Flanagan, Matt Wayne and Taylor Tomlinson.
03/10/2016
Full Ep
20:40
Sign in to Watch
Adam Devine's House PartyS3 • E3Shy Guy
An injury gives Adam gets a bad case of stage fright, but he still manages to introduce fellow comics Anthony DeVito, Noah Gardenswartz and Neel Nanda.
03/17/2016
Full Ep
20:40
Sign in to Watch
Adam Devine's House PartyS3 • E4Kook
Adam immerses himself in the local Hawaiian culture and introduces stand-up from Langston Kerman, Jenny Zigrino and Devin Field.
03/24/2016
Full Ep
20:40
Sign in to Watch
Adam Devine's House PartyS3 • E5The Young Man and the Pig
Adam loses his pet pig after getting too high on magic mushrooms and hosts Kevin Iso, Josh Johnson and Brendan Eyre.
03/31/2016
Full Ep
20:40
Sign in to Watch
Adam Devine's House PartyS3 • E6Banyan Tree Elf
Adam enters into a relationship with a sexy magical creature and hosts stand-up from comedians Sarah Tollemache, Leonard Ouzts and Rob Haze.
04/07/2016
Full Ep
20:40
Sign in to Watch
Adam Devine's House PartyS3 • E7Documental
Adam becomes the subject of a mysterious documentary and hosts stand-up from Chris Thayer, Myke Wright and Dino Archie.
04/14/2016
Full Ep
20:40
Sign in to Watch
Adam Devine's House PartyS3 • E8A Very Dramatic Episode
Things get dramatic when Alice Wetterlund, Pat Regan and Joe Sinclitico are on the show (but they still manage to do some stand-up).
04/21/2016
Full Ep
20:40
Sign in to Watch
Adam Devine's House PartyS3 • E9Point Broken
Adam tries to surf a dangerous wave in order to impress a woman and welcomes stand-up from Matt Ingebretson, Jen D'Angelo and Amir K.
04/28/2016
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021