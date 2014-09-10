Adam Devine's House Party

Banyan Tree Elf

Season 3 E 6 • 04/07/2016

Adam enters into a relationship with a sexy magical creature and hosts stand-up from comedians Sarah Tollemache, Leonard Ouzts and Rob Haze.

Adam Devine's House Party
S2 • E6
Potagooo

Before they perform stand-up, Adam introduces Crystian Ramirez, Billy Bonnell and Kevin Christy to a new product that's going to change the world.
10/09/2014
Adam Devine's House Party
S2 • E7
Marriage Material

Dave Thomason, John McKeever and Nikki Glaser join in on the fun and perform stand-up at Adam's house party.
10/16/2014
Adam Devine's House Party
S2 • E8
A Good Day to Direct Hard

Mike Bridenstine, Sam Morril and Tone Bell stop by Adam's house party for a night of stand-up, revelry and very serious artistry.
10/23/2014
Adam Devine's House Party
S2 • E9
Flip Cup Twins

Adam and his twin brother, Jerome, attempt to break a world record and introduce stand-up from Sabrina Jalees, Nick Rutherford and Jesus Trejo.
10/30/2014
Adam Devine's House Party
S2 • E10
Non-Stop Dance Party

Adam hosts stand-up from Joe Pera, Thomas Dale and Rell Battle and absolutely refuses to stop partying.
11/06/2014
Adam Devine's House Party
S3 • E1
Wedding in Paradise

Adam hosts stand-up from Chris Garcia, Jacob Williams and Megan Gailey and gets himself into a predicament when he lies to a hotel manager.
03/04/2016
Adam Devine's House Party
S3 • E2
Sidekicks

Adam looks for a new sidekick and welcomes stand-up from Ryan O'Flanagan, Matt Wayne and Taylor Tomlinson.
03/10/2016
Adam Devine's House Party
S3 • E3
Shy Guy

An injury gives Adam gets a bad case of stage fright, but he still manages to introduce fellow comics Anthony DeVito, Noah Gardenswartz and Neel Nanda.
03/17/2016
Adam Devine's House Party
S3 • E4
Kook

Adam immerses himself in the local Hawaiian culture and introduces stand-up from Langston Kerman, Jenny Zigrino and Devin Field.
03/24/2016
Adam Devine's House Party
S3 • E5
The Young Man and the Pig

Adam loses his pet pig after getting too high on magic mushrooms and hosts Kevin Iso, Josh Johnson and Brendan Eyre.
03/31/2016
Adam Devine's House Party
S3 • E7
Documental

Adam becomes the subject of a mysterious documentary and hosts stand-up from Chris Thayer, Myke Wright and Dino Archie.
04/14/2016
Adam Devine's House Party
S3 • E8
A Very Dramatic Episode

Things get dramatic when Alice Wetterlund, Pat Regan and Joe Sinclitico are on the show (but they still manage to do some stand-up).
04/21/2016
Adam Devine's House Party
S3 • E9
Point Broken

Adam tries to surf a dangerous wave in order to impress a woman and welcomes stand-up from Matt Ingebretson, Jen D'Angelo and Amir K.
04/28/2016
Adam Devine's House Party
S3 • E10
Weekend at Adam's

After Adam suffers an injury during a golf match, Jak Knight, Brandon Wardell and Vladimir Caamano find a way to make sure he's still able to host the show.
05/05/2016
