Adam Devine's House Party
Each episode features Workaholics star Adam Devine in a series of scripted scenes, woven together with sets from some of the best up-and-coming comedians working today.
S2 • E1
King Cake, Baby!After injuring himself on a king cake, Adam gets a little sloppy while hosting stand-up from Ian Karmel, Aparna Nancherla and Brendan Lynch.09/09/2014
S2 • E2
Adam Killed a ManAdam recruits Randy Liedtke, Rob Christensen and Kristen Schaal to help him prank his buddy Kyle Newacheck and do stand-up at his party.09/11/2014
S2 • E3
The SeanceAfter a bad experience at a seance, Adam runs into trouble while hosting performances from Matteo Lane, Mark Serritella and Erik Griffin.09/18/2014
S2 • E4
Po BoyAfter getting a sign from above, Adam adopts a kid and hosts performances from Rick Glassman, Monroe Martin and Kurt Braunohler.09/25/2014
S2 • E5
The Wolf of Bourbon StreetAdam hosts Alingon Mitra, Cy Amundson and Ben Roy and desperately tries to take his house party back to the golden age of stand-up: the 1980s.10/02/2014
S2 • E6
PotagoooBefore they perform stand-up, Adam introduces Crystian Ramirez, Billy Bonnell and Kevin Christy to a new product that's going to change the world.10/09/2014
S2 • E7
Marriage MaterialDave Thomason, John McKeever and Nikki Glaser join in on the fun and perform stand-up at Adam's house party.10/16/2014
S2 • E8
A Good Day to Direct HardMike Bridenstine, Sam Morril and Tone Bell stop by Adam's house party for a night of stand-up, revelry and very serious artistry.10/23/2014
S2 • E9
Flip Cup TwinsAdam and his twin brother, Jerome, attempt to break a world record and introduce stand-up from Sabrina Jalees, Nick Rutherford and Jesus Trejo.10/30/2014
S2 • E10
Non-Stop Dance PartyAdam hosts stand-up from Joe Pera, Thomas Dale and Rell Battle and absolutely refuses to stop partying.11/06/2014