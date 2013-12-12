Adam Devine's House Party

Flip Cup Twins

Season 2 E 9 • 10/30/2014

Adam and his twin brother, Jerome, attempt to break a world record and introduce stand-up from Sabrina Jalees, Nick Rutherford and Jesus Trejo.

Adam Devine's House Party
S1 • E7
Lady Troopers

With the help of a troop of Lady Scouts, Adam Devine throws a huge house party in a mansion with comedians Ron Babcock, The Lucas Brothers and Sam Simmons.
12/12/2013
Adam Devine's House Party
S1 • E8
Space Jump II

Adam Devine invites comedians Kevin Barnett, Esther Povitsky and Byron Bowers to party, do stand-up and witness a record-setting space jump.
12/19/2013
Adam Devine's House Party
S2 • E1
King Cake, Baby!

After injuring himself on a king cake, Adam gets a little sloppy while hosting stand-up from Ian Karmel, Aparna Nancherla and Brendan Lynch.
09/09/2014
Adam Devine's House Party
S2 • E2
Adam Killed a Man

Adam recruits Randy Liedtke, Rob Christensen and Kristen Schaal to help him prank his buddy Kyle Newacheck and do stand-up at his party.
09/11/2014
Adam Devine's House Party
S2 • E3
The Seance

After a bad experience at a seance, Adam runs into trouble while hosting performances from Matteo Lane, Mark Serritella and Erik Griffin.
09/18/2014
Adam Devine's House Party
S2 • E4
Po Boy

After getting a sign from above, Adam adopts a kid and hosts performances from Rick Glassman, Monroe Martin and Kurt Braunohler.
09/25/2014
Adam Devine's House Party
S2 • E5
The Wolf of Bourbon Street

Adam hosts Alingon Mitra, Cy Amundson and Ben Roy and desperately tries to take his house party back to the golden age of stand-up: the 1980s.
10/02/2014
Adam Devine's House Party
S2 • E6
Potagooo

Before they perform stand-up, Adam introduces Crystian Ramirez, Billy Bonnell and Kevin Christy to a new product that's going to change the world.
10/09/2014
Adam Devine's House Party
S2 • E7
Marriage Material

Dave Thomason, John McKeever and Nikki Glaser join in on the fun and perform stand-up at Adam's house party.
10/16/2014
Adam Devine's House Party
S2 • E8
A Good Day to Direct Hard

Mike Bridenstine, Sam Morril and Tone Bell stop by Adam's house party for a night of stand-up, revelry and very serious artistry.
10/23/2014
Adam Devine's House Party
S2 • E10
Non-Stop Dance Party

Adam hosts stand-up from Joe Pera, Thomas Dale and Rell Battle and absolutely refuses to stop partying.
11/06/2014
Adam Devine's House Party
S3 • E1
Wedding in Paradise

Adam hosts stand-up from Chris Garcia, Jacob Williams and Megan Gailey and gets himself into a predicament when he lies to a hotel manager.
03/04/2016
Adam Devine's House Party
S3 • E2
Sidekicks

Adam looks for a new sidekick and welcomes stand-up from Ryan O'Flanagan, Matt Wayne and Taylor Tomlinson.
03/10/2016
Adam Devine's House Party
S3 • E3
Shy Guy

An injury gives Adam gets a bad case of stage fright, but he still manages to introduce fellow comics Anthony DeVito, Noah Gardenswartz and Neel Nanda.
03/17/2016
Adam Devine's House Party
S3 • E4
Kook

Adam immerses himself in the local Hawaiian culture and introduces stand-up from Langston Kerman, Jenny Zigrino and Devin Field.
03/24/2016
Adam Devine's House Party
S3 • E5
The Young Man and the Pig

Adam loses his pet pig after getting too high on magic mushrooms and hosts Kevin Iso, Josh Johnson and Brendan Eyre.
03/31/2016
Adam Devine's House Party
S3 • E6
Banyan Tree Elf

Adam enters into a relationship with a sexy magical creature and hosts stand-up from comedians Sarah Tollemache, Leonard Ouzts and Rob Haze.
04/07/2016
Adam Devine's House Party
S3 • E7
Documental

Adam becomes the subject of a mysterious documentary and hosts stand-up from Chris Thayer, Myke Wright and Dino Archie.
04/14/2016
Adam Devine's House Party
S3 • E8
A Very Dramatic Episode

Things get dramatic when Alice Wetterlund, Pat Regan and Joe Sinclitico are on the show (but they still manage to do some stand-up).
04/21/2016
Adam Devine's House Party
S3 • E9
Point Broken

Adam tries to surf a dangerous wave in order to impress a woman and welcomes stand-up from Matt Ingebretson, Jen D'Angelo and Amir K.
04/28/2016
