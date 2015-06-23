Another Period
21:11
S1 • E1
PilotLillian and Beatrice prepare to entertain a Newport power broker, and new servant Celine adjusts to life at Bellacourt Manor.06/23/2015
S1 • E2
DivorceLillian and Beatrice brainstorm ways to rid themselves of their husbands, Frederick gets courted by a wealthy divorcee, and Garfield copes with a traumatic event.06/30/2015
S1 • E3
FuneralLillian and Beatrice hold a funeral for their husbands, Albert and Victor try to build a new life together, and Peepers confronts his heritage.07/07/2015
S1 • E4
PageantBellacourt Manor hosts the first-ever beauty pageant for cabbages, babies and women, and Peepers trains Chair in the art of servitude.07/14/2015
S1 • E5
SenateThe Commodore returns home to Bellacourt Manor, Frederick prepares to become a U.S. senator, and Lillian and Beatrice sabotage Hortense's suffrage rally.07/21/2015
S1 • E6
Lillian's BirthdayLillian's old flame pays a visit to the manor, Mr. Peepers becomes gravely ill, and Hortense finds herself in a delicate condition.07/28/2015
S1 • E7
Switcheroo DayLillian orchestrates her own kidnapping in a ploy to get press attention, and Blanche and Peepers spend the day as members of the upper class.08/04/2015
S1 • E8
Dog Dinner PartyBeatrice has a meltdown when Frederick brings home a fiancee, and Dodo goes through morphine withdrawal.08/11/2015
S1 • E9
Reject's BeachLillian finally finds acceptance among Newport's high society, Victor throws Frederick a bachelor party, and Chair plays a nasty trick on Blanche.08/18/2015
S1 • E10
Modern PigsBeatrice, Lillian and Garfield rush back to the manor to stop Frederick and Celery's wedding, and Chair ousts Dodo as lady of the house.08/25/2015