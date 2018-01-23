Another Period

- 21:15Sign in to Watch
S3 • E1
CongressLillian and Beatrice take up Hortense's mantle to begin fighting for women's rights, and Peepers bristles at Father Black Donahue's new role at the manor.01/23/2018
S3 • E2
SeanceEveryone at Bellacourt Manor catches ghost fever when Harry Houdini visits to investigate some supernatural occurrences.01/30/2018
S3 • E3
OlympicsVictor and Lillian square off after the Olympics allows women to compete, and Frederick and Beatrice question their relationship after Frederick discovers that he was adopted.02/06/2018
S3 • E4
The Love BoatLillian and Beatrice fight over a sexy Spanish meteorologist, and a boat trip provides an opportunity for Dodo and Peepers to rekindle their illicit romance.02/13/2018
S3 • E5
MasqueradeGarfield tries in vain to assert his authority as the new head butler, and Lillian and Beatrice sneak into Celery Savoy's masquerade ball.02/20/2018
S3 • E6
Shady AcresBeatrice has an existential crisis, Lillian tries to scheme her way into landing a plot at an exclusive cemetery, and Frederick runs for president.02/27/2018
S3 • E7
Sex NickelodeonWhen a naughty movie featuring Beatrice leaks, she finds herself at the center of a media frenzy; meanwhile, Victor and Albert become policemen.03/06/2018
S3 • E8
Lucky Chang'sDodo subjects Beatrice to a harrowing beauty regimen as part of a campaign to get her face on the new nickel, and Lillian develops a gambling addiction.03/13/2018
S3 • E9
Little Orphan GarfieldHortense helps Beatrice find her mystery lover, Lillian adjusts to life in the insane asylum, and Garfield searches for his birth parents.03/13/2018
S3 • E10
Commodore ReturnsThe Commodore enlists Peepers to help him win Dodo back, Lillian's alliance with Blanche takes a turn, and Beatrice and Frederick plan to meet their beloveds.03/20/2018