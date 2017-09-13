Broad City
- 21:15
S4 • E1
Sliding Doors (Explicit)In a flashback, Abbi and Ilana cross paths for the first time and spend the day together -- or don't.09/13/2017
S4 • E2
Twaining Day (Explicit)Ilana lands a new job at a trendy sushi restaurant, and Abbi finally gets the chance to train Shania Twain.09/20/2017
S4 • E3
Just the Tips (Explicit)Abbi throws herself fully into a new relationship, and Ilana basks in her newfound riches.09/27/2017
S4 • E4
Mushrooms (Explicit)Abbi and Ilana's chill shrooms day is threatened when Abbi's boss sends her on an errand.10/11/2017
S4 • E5
Abbi's Mom (Explicit)Abbi agrees to take her mom out for a wild night on the town, and Ilana's seasonal depression takes a toll on her work life.10/18/2017
S4 • E6
Witches (Explicit)Abbi freaks out about aging after discovering a gray hair, and Ilana tries to recapture her sexual spark.10/25/2017
S4 • E7
Florida (Explicit)A trip to the Sunshine State makes the girls reconsider their lives in New York City.11/08/2017
S4 • E8
House-Sitting (Explicit)Ilana frets about her relationship with Lincoln while house-sitting for the Strands, and Abbi considers going on a date with her former teacher.11/15/2017
S4 • E9
Bedbugs (Explicit)Ilana and Jaime discover that their apartment is infested with bedbugs, and a cash-strapped Abbi gets a confidence boost from her new purse.11/29/2017
S4 • E10
Friendiversary (Explicit)Ilana sends Abbi on an epic friendiversary scavenger hunt, and the girls risk everything to bring an apparent murderer to justice.12/06/2017