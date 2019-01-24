Broad City
Abbi and Ilana are two pals trying to have it all in New York City, while dealing with offbeat friends, curious romances and anything else the city has in store for them.
- 03:14HighlightS5Abbi's Birthday Blues BrunchIlana won't let Abbi's mixed emotions about turning 30 ruin brunch with Lincoln, Jaime and his boyfriend Johnny, but later, a nostalgic "Titanic" moment jeopardizes the day.01/24/2019
- 02:56S5The Birth of SheWorkIlana's chance encounter with Linda Lodi leads to the creation of SheWork, an inclusive work environment that caters to smokers, and Abbi shops for "bath accessories" at BB&B.01/31/2019
- 02:48HighlightS5SheWork Had a Good RunThe success of Ilana's booming business SheWork leads to some tough negotiations.02/01/2019
- 02:38Sneak PeekS5Ilana Steps Into "The Matrix"Determined to dress for the job of a newly minted Bitcoin kween, Ilana gets a new look, and Abbi desperately searches for her missing sweatshirt.02/07/2019
- 03:10HighlightS5Ilana's Wiz-Ness PresentationIlana hopes to cash in her Bitcoin money in order to get a patent on her Phone Wigs, and when Abbi's sweatshirt is found, her good deed isn't well-received.02/08/2019
- 03:07S5Jaime the HoarderWhen Ilana detects an awful smell coming from Jaime's bedroom, she enlists Abbi to help her deal with the situation.02/14/2019
- 02:56ExclusiveS5A Last Look at Abbi's Apartment - UncensoredAbbi joins production designer Angelique Clark and set decorator Jessica Petrucelli for an emotional behind-the-scenes look at Abbi's apartment.02/14/2019
- 02:55S5Making the Space - UncensoredIlana learns to accept that Jaime is moving to New Jersey with his boyfriend, and Abbi decides to take charge at work.02/14/2019
- 03:08ExclusiveS5An Insider's Look at Ilana's Apartment - UncensoredIlana and production designer Angelique Clark tour Ilana's apartment while sharing stories and discussing the unique details that went into its design.02/19/2019
- 03:49S5Abbi and Ilana Go UndercoverBroad City superfans talk about their love of the show, but little do they know, Abbi and Ilana are right beside them.02/21/2019
- 03:21S5Abbi's New Artsy LifestyleAfter spotting Abbi's artwork for sale in a bookstore, Abbi and Ilana run into Ilana's old college friend, who invites them out to a fancy party at the Museum of Modern Art.02/21/2019
- 01:03S5Drag Brunch, a MustAlan Cumming welcomes Abbi, Ilana, Ilana's elderly distant cousin Saul and other New Yorkers to a drag brunch with a queen-filled rendition of "Be Our Guest."02/28/2019