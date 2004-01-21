Chappelle's Show

- Full Episodes
S2 • E1
Samuel Jackson Beer & Racial DraftDave debuts Samuel L. Jackson's beer, improves boring situations with slow motion and reveals major upsets in "The Racial Draft."01/21/2004
S2 • E2
Negrodamus & The Niggar FamilyCalvin discovers the realities of working in a fast-food restaurant, the mystic Negrodamus answers life's greatest mysteries, Dave introduces Black Gallagher, and DMX performs.01/28/2004
S2 • E3
White People Can't Dance & The Three DavesDave joins John Mayer to test a theory that white people can't resist guitar riffs, then looks at how he's changed through the years.02/04/2004
S2 • E4
The Love Contract & True Hollywood Stories: Rick JamesCharlie Murphy tells the story of his feud with habitual line-stepper Rick James, and Ludacris performs.02/11/2004
S2 • E5
True Hollywood Stories: Prince & Red Balls Energy DrinkNegrodamus reveals the answers to life's great mysteries, Charlie Murphy tells the story of going toe-to-toe with Prince in a basketball game, and CeeLo performs.02/18/2004
S2 • E7
World Series of Dice & Mooney on MoviesPaul Mooney breaks down "Gone with the Wind," "Barbershop" and "The Last Samurai," the Marcy Projects hosts a dice shooting contest, and Kanye West and Common perform.03/03/2004
S2 • E8
I Know Black People & Keeping It Real Goes WrongDave tests game show contestants on their knowledge of African-American culture, and Erykah Badu performs.03/10/2004
S2 • E9
Oprah's Baby Daddy & Jury DutyDave receives life-changing news from Oprah and imagines being a juror on high-profile court cases. Wyclef Jean performs.03/17/2004
S2 • E10
Kneehigh Park & Making da BandReality show contestants get sent on crazy errands around New York, Dave and Q-Tip offer kids life lessons with the help of puppets, and Snoop Dogg performs.03/24/2004
S2 • E11
Mandela Boot Camp & The Time HatersDave looks back on unaired sketches, including Nelson Mandela's boot camp for troubled teens and time-traveling player haters. Kanye West, Mos Def and Freeway perform.03/31/2004