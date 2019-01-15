Corporate
S2 • E1
The One Who's ThereMatt tries not to develop a crush on a new colleague, and Christian buys a news network.01/15/2019
S2 • E2
The ConcertWhen Matt’s old college buddy invites him to hang out, he’s determined to prove he’s still young and fun.01/22/2019
S2 • E3
Natural BeautyMatt starts wearing makeup, and Jake begins work on a project to market makeup to men.01/29/2019
S2 • E4
Thanks!Matt’s broken “!” key strains his relationship with John and Kate, and Jake and Grace conspire to get rid of the office dog.02/05/2019
S2 • E5
The Expense ReportMatt, Jake, John and Kate get grilled by a dogged Hampton DeVille accountant after eating an expensive dinner.02/12/2019
S2 • E6
Mattchiavelli and the Piss DetectiveThings get out of hand fast when Hampton DeVille starts tracking when people leave their desks.02/19/2019
S2 • E7
Labor DayMatt and Jake get up to mischief while working on Labor Day until they discover they’re not the only ones in the office after all.02/26/2019
S2 • E8
The TragedyWhen a national tragedy happens, everyone in the office competes to see who has the most incisive and heartfelt social media post.03/05/2019
S2 • E9
VacationWhile Matt’s off on vacation, Jake is forced to share their office with an unsettling new deskmate.03/12/2019
S2 • E10
The FallHampton DeVille goes all in on marketing end-of-the-world preparedness, leading Matt to quit and Jake to take on a secret project.03/12/2019