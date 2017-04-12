- 21:14
S1 • E1
The VoidWhen an insensitive tweet threatens Hampton DeVille's business, Jake and Matt are tasked with firing the employee who posted it.12/04/2017
- 21:15Sign in to Watch
S1 • E2
The PowerPoint of DeathMatt creates an impressive presentation to pitch Hampton DeVille's arms dealing bona fides to the CIA, while Jake takes advantage of the company's internal whistleblower app.12/19/2017
- 21:14Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3
The Pain of Being AliveAfter his surgery, Jake's coworkers butter him up in the hopes that he'll share his prescription painkillers with them, and visions of a ghost haunt a sleep-deprived Matt.12/20/2017
- 21:14Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4
TrademarqHampton DeVille partners with a street artist who vandalized the company's headquarters to sell anti-corporate merch and profit off its protesters.12/21/2017
- 21:14Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5
Corporate RetreatAt the Hampton DeVille corporate retreat, business gurus teach Matt how to be a more confident person, and Jake finds love at a networking mixer.02/07/2018
- 21:15Sign in to Watch
S1 • E6
Casual FridayMatt and Jake struggle to convince a coworker to wear a shirt on Casual Friday, and Christian seeks to strike a deal with a group of megachurches.02/14/2018
- 21:14Sign in to Watch
S1 • E7
The Long MeetingForced to take charge of a meeting after Christian gets a call, John and Kate trap the staff in the conference room without their phones until they finish brainstorming.02/21/2018
- 21:15Sign in to Watch
S1 • E8
Society TomorrowAs the staff obsesses over a prestige TV show, Jake resists their attempts to force him to watch, while Matt's life starts to eerily echo the events of the series.02/28/2018
- 21:14Sign in to Watch
S1 • E9
WeekendJohn pressures Jake and Matt into helping him move a grandfather clock in his apartment, sabotaging their weekend plans.03/07/2018
- 21:14Sign in to Watch
S1 • E10
Remember DayMatt copes with his family trauma by throwing himself into the office holiday party, Christian questions his worldview, and Jake considers leaving the company.03/14/2018