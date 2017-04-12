Corporate

Corporate
S1 • E1
The Void

When an insensitive tweet threatens Hampton DeVille's business, Jake and Matt are tasked with firing the employee who posted it.
12/04/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Corporate
S1 • E2
The PowerPoint of Death

Matt creates an impressive presentation to pitch Hampton DeVille's arms dealing bona fides to the CIA, while Jake takes advantage of the company's internal whistleblower app.
12/19/2017
Full Ep
21:14
Corporate
S1 • E3
The Pain of Being Alive

After his surgery, Jake's coworkers butter him up in the hopes that he'll share his prescription painkillers with them, and visions of a ghost haunt a sleep-deprived Matt.
12/20/2017
Full Ep
21:14
Corporate
S1 • E4
Trademarq

Hampton DeVille partners with a street artist who vandalized the company's headquarters to sell anti-corporate merch and profit off its protesters.
12/21/2017
Full Ep
21:14
Corporate
S1 • E5
Corporate Retreat

At the Hampton DeVille corporate retreat, business gurus teach Matt how to be a more confident person, and Jake finds love at a networking mixer.
02/07/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Corporate
S1 • E6
Casual Friday

Matt and Jake struggle to convince a coworker to wear a shirt on Casual Friday, and Christian seeks to strike a deal with a group of megachurches.
02/14/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Corporate
S1 • E7
The Long Meeting

Forced to take charge of a meeting after Christian gets a call, John and Kate trap the staff in the conference room without their phones until they finish brainstorming.
02/21/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Corporate
S1 • E8
Society Tomorrow

As the staff obsesses over a prestige TV show, Jake resists their attempts to force him to watch, while Matt's life starts to eerily echo the events of the series.
02/28/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Corporate
S1 • E9
Weekend

John pressures Jake and Matt into helping him move a grandfather clock in his apartment, sabotaging their weekend plans.
03/07/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Corporate
S1 • E10
Remember Day

Matt copes with his family trauma by throwing himself into the office holiday party, Christian questions his worldview, and Jake considers leaving the company.
03/14/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Corporate
S2 • E1
The One Who's There

Matt tries not to develop a crush on a new colleague, and Christian buys a news network.
01/15/2019
Full Ep
21:14
Corporate
S2 • E2
The Concert

When Matt’s old college buddy invites him to hang out, he’s determined to prove he’s still young and fun.
01/22/2019
Full Ep
21:14
Corporate
S2 • E3
Natural Beauty

Matt starts wearing makeup, and Jake begins work on a project to market makeup to men.
01/29/2019
Full Ep
21:14
Corporate
S2 • E4
Thanks!

Matt’s broken “!” key strains his relationship with John and Kate, and Jake and Grace conspire to get rid of the office dog.
02/05/2019
