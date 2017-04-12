The Void
Season 1 E 1 • 12/04/2017
When an insensitive tweet threatens Hampton DeVille's business, Jake and Matt are tasked with firing the employee who posted it.
Corporate
S1 • E2
The PowerPoint of Death
Matt creates an impressive presentation to pitch Hampton DeVille's arms dealing bona fides to the CIA, while Jake takes advantage of the company's internal whistleblower app.
12/19/2017
Corporate
S1 • E3
The Pain of Being Alive
After his surgery, Jake's coworkers butter him up in the hopes that he'll share his prescription painkillers with them, and visions of a ghost haunt a sleep-deprived Matt.
12/20/2017
Corporate
S1 • E4
Trademarq
Hampton DeVille partners with a street artist who vandalized the company's headquarters to sell anti-corporate merch and profit off its protesters.
12/21/2017
Corporate
S1 • E5
Corporate Retreat
At the Hampton DeVille corporate retreat, business gurus teach Matt how to be a more confident person, and Jake finds love at a networking mixer.
02/07/2018
Corporate
S1 • E6
Casual Friday
Matt and Jake struggle to convince a coworker to wear a shirt on Casual Friday, and Christian seeks to strike a deal with a group of megachurches.
02/14/2018
Corporate
S1 • E7
The Long Meeting
Forced to take charge of a meeting after Christian gets a call, John and Kate trap the staff in the conference room without their phones until they finish brainstorming.
02/21/2018
Corporate
S1 • E8
Society Tomorrow
As the staff obsesses over a prestige TV show, Jake resists their attempts to force him to watch, while Matt's life starts to eerily echo the events of the series.
02/28/2018
Corporate
S1 • E9
Weekend
John pressures Jake and Matt into helping him move a grandfather clock in his apartment, sabotaging their weekend plans.
03/07/2018
Corporate
S1 • E10
Remember Day
Matt copes with his family trauma by throwing himself into the office holiday party, Christian questions his worldview, and Jake considers leaving the company.
03/14/2018
Corporate
S2 • E1
The One Who's There
Matt tries not to develop a crush on a new colleague, and Christian buys a news network.
01/15/2019
Corporate
S2 • E2
The Concert
When Matt’s old college buddy invites him to hang out, he’s determined to prove he’s still young and fun.
01/22/2019
Corporate
S2 • E3
Natural Beauty
Matt starts wearing makeup, and Jake begins work on a project to market makeup to men.
01/29/2019
Corporate
S2 • E4
Thanks!
Matt’s broken “!” key strains his relationship with John and Kate, and Jake and Grace conspire to get rid of the office dog.
02/05/2019
Corporate
S2 • E5
The Expense Report
Matt, Jake, John and Kate get grilled by a dogged Hampton DeVille accountant after eating an expensive dinner.
02/12/2019
Corporate
S2 • E6
Mattchiavelli and the Piss Detective
Things get out of hand fast when Hampton DeVille starts tracking when people leave their desks.
02/19/2019
Corporate
S2 • E7
Labor Day
Matt and Jake get up to mischief while working on Labor Day until they discover they’re not the only ones in the office after all.
02/26/2019
Corporate
S2 • E8
The Tragedy
When a national tragedy happens, everyone in the office competes to see who has the most incisive and heartfelt social media post.
03/05/2019
Corporate
S2 • E9
Vacation
While Matt’s off on vacation, Jake is forced to share their office with an unsettling new deskmate.
03/12/2019
Corporate
S2 • E10
The Fall
Hampton DeVille goes all in on marketing end-of-the-world preparedness, leading Matt to quit and Jake to take on a secret project.
03/12/2019
Corporate
S3 • E1
Pickles 4 Breakfast - Uncensored
Hampton DeVille attempts to rewrite the finale of a fan-favorite series, and Jake learns a disturbing truth about a beloved children's show.
07/22/2020
Corporate
S3 • E2
Black Dog - Uncensored
Matt grows increasingly worried about Jake's bleak outlook on life, and Hampton DeVille brainstorms a new company logo.
07/29/2020
Corporate
S3 • E3
The Importance of Talking S**t - Uncensored
As the employees of Hampton DeVille gossip and take passive-aggressive approaches to workplace conflicts, they create unlikely bonds and new adversaries.
08/05/2020
Corporate
S3 • E4
Good Job - Uncensored
Jake learns the importance of a five-star rating, John desperately seeks Matt's approval, and Grace attempts to come out of her shell.
08/12/2020
Corporate
S3 • E5
F**k You Money - Uncensored
While on a business trip, Jake enjoys the pleasures of a hotel, Matt faces his frugal fears, and they both learn a lesson from a fellow traveler.
08/19/2020
Corporate
S3 • E6
Wind of God - Uncensored
John and Kate make a shocking power grab, Christian feels the wrath of a disgruntled former employee, and Jake and Matt try to climb the corporate ladder.
08/26/2020
