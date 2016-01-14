Idiotsitter

Ex-Boyfriend

Season 1 E 9 • 03/10/2016

When Billie gets stressed out about reconnecting with her well-heeled ex-boyfriend, Gene hatches a plan to impress him.

More

Watching

Full Ep
21:16

Idiotsitter
S1 • E1
Pilot

When Harvard graduate Billie goes to interview for a nanny job, she's surprised to learn that her charge is a grown woman on house arrest.
01/14/2016
Full Ep
21:06
Sign in to Watch

Idiotsitter
S1 • E2
Book Report

When she's forced to do schoolwork that includes reading actual books, Gene plots to take Billie down.
01/21/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

Idiotsitter
S1 • E3
Funeral

When Gene is granted temporary reprieve from her house arrest to attend a funeral, she and Billie accidentally make a day of it.
01/28/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

Idiotsitter
S1 • E4
Hos Before Bros

When a hunky football player comes to stay at the mansion, Billie and Gene vie for his affections.
02/04/2016
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

Idiotsitter
S1 • E5
Fumigation

While the mansion is being fumigated, Billie and Gene have a sleepover that quickly turns raucous.
02/11/2016
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

Idiotsitter
S1 • E6
Mother's Day

A face from the past shows up to rock Kent and Gene's lives, and Billie goes on a date with a dangerous dental hygienist.
02/18/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

Idiotsitter
S1 • E7
GED Prom

Gene throws a prom for GED students as an elaborate revenge scheme against her online-gaming nemesis.
02/25/2016
Full Ep
21:08
Sign in to Watch

Idiotsitter
S1 • E8
Viva La Joy

After Kent fires Joy, Billie and Gene go to extreme lengths to get her job back.
03/03/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

Idiotsitter
S1 • E9
Ex-Boyfriend

When Billie gets stressed out about reconnecting with her well-heeled ex-boyfriend, Gene hatches a plan to impress him.
03/10/2016
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch

Idiotsitter
S1 • E10
Finale

Gene finally takes her GED test, and Billie gets a shot at her dream job.
03/17/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

Idiotsitter
S2 • E1
Billie and Gene: The College Years

Gene and Billie find themselves sharing a college campus, and Gene sets out to make the perfect viral video.
06/10/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

Idiotsitter
S2 • E2
Better Off Ned

When a professor commits suicide, Billie angles to move into his office and Gene befriends his boss.
06/10/2017
Full Ep
21:18
Sign in to Watch

Idiotsitter
S2 • E3
Virginity

When Gene discovers that Billie has never had sex, she vows to help her friend lose her virginity.
06/10/2017
Full Ep
21:18
Sign in to Watch

Idiotsitter
S2 • E4
Girls Gone Wild

Gene and Billie have the campus to themselves when the rest of the students and staff leave for spring break.
06/10/2017
Full Ep
21:13
Sign in to Watch

Idiotsitter
S2 • E5
Sports

When the university pressures Billie to pass a star athlete on the fencing team, she's determined to help him earn his grade.
06/17/2017
Full Ep
21:17
Sign in to Watch

Idiotsitter
S2 • E6
Rush, Rush

Billie becomes the housemother to an eerily tight-knit sorority, and Gene gets involved in a very different side of campus Greek life.
06/17/2017
Full Ep
21:17
Sign in to Watch

Idiotsitter
S2 • E7
School's Out

Desperate not to let her college experience end, Gene locks herself in the library with Billie and the Eastwestern faculty to stage a "Clue"-style murder mystery.
06/17/2017
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29

Hot Mess Holiday
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30

A Clüsterfünke Christmas
A Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie

Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021