YOUR FAVORITE COMEDY CENTRAL SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
TRY PARAMOUNT+ FOR FREE
Shows
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens
Comedy Central Roasts
Crank Yankers
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson
Fairview
South Park
Tha God's Honest Truth
ALL SHOWS
PLUTO TV
Original Movies
A Clüsterfünke Christmas
Hot Mess Holiday
Holiday Movies
SHOP
The Daily Show Shop
South Park Shop
Tha God's Honest Truth Shop
Comedy Central Shop
Shows
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens
Comedy Central Roasts
Crank Yankers
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson
Fairview
South Park
Tha God's Honest Truth
ALL SHOWS
FULL EPISODES
PLUTO TV
TV Schedule
LIVE TV
Stand-Up
Digital Originals
Original Movies
A Clüsterfünke Christmas
Hot Mess Holiday
Holiday Movies
App
SHOP
The Daily Show Shop
South Park Shop
Tha God's Honest Truth Shop
Comedy Central Shop
Jeff & Some Aliens
Menu
On this animated series, a trio of extraterrestrial researchers on a mission to learn about humanity spends most of their time creating chaos for their earthling roommate Jeff.
Watch Episodes
Episodes & Videos
About
Full Episodes
All Videos
21:15
S1 • E1
Jeff & Some Honor Killings
After Jeff inadvertently murders an alien on the planet Azuria, he is forced to kill a human on Earth in order to prevent an intergalactic war.
01/11/2017
21:16
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E2
Jeff & Some Energy Trading
Jeff trades his life energy for luxury items that he uses to impress his ex, but things quickly spiral out of control.
01/18/2017
21:15
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3
Jeff & Some Preteen Girls
Jeff goes undercover among a group of preteen girls to convince his niece to pursue her artistic dreams.
01/25/2017
21:15
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4
Jeff & Some Laughs
To save his father's life after a car crash, Jeff begins using an alien device that harnesses the healing power of laughter.
02/01/2017
21:10
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5
Jeff & Some Colonists
Jeff accidentally hands the Earth over to alien conquerors with a voracious appetite for smoothies.
02/08/2017
21:15
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E6
Jeff & Some Confidence
After Jeff uses an alien device to alter his memories, he becomes a brash, confident businessman.
02/15/2017
21:15
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E7
Jeff & Some Jeffs
While the aliens are away on vacation, Jeff accidentally uses a device that gives everyone on Earth his exact personality traits.
02/22/2017
21:15
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E8
Jeff & Some Childlike Joy & Whimsy
Jeff feeds his childhood best friend a mind-altering chemical in order to reignite his youthful sense of fun.
03/01/2017
21:15
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E9
Jeff & Some Love
To save the Earth from destruction, Jeff must win Linda's love within 50 days.
03/08/2017
21:15
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E10
Jeff & Some Love Simulations
The aliens help Jeff find his soulmate using simulations with miniature clones, but things go bad when one of them escapes into the real world.
03/15/2017
About Jeff & Some Aliens
Follow