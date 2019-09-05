Shows
Klepper
21:29
S1 • E1
Wrestling PTSD - Uncensored
Jordan trains with a group of Iraq veterans in Killeen, Texas, who put on wrestling shows in order to cope with their PTSD.
05/09/2019
21:29
S1 • E2
Battle in the Bayou - Uncensored
Jordan heads to the Atchafalaya Basin in Louisiana, where L'eau Est La Vie protesters are trying to stop Energy Transfer from finishing an ecologically disastrous pipeline.
05/16/2019
21:29
S1 • E5
Invisible Nation - Uncensored
Jordan meets with Native American activists, politicians and artists to find out why indigenous peoples’ struggles are so often overlooked and what we can do to change that.
05/30/2019
