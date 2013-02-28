Nathan For You
No idea is too daring for Nathan Fielder as he thinks outside the box to help small business owners make it in a competitive world.
S1 • E1
Yogurt Shop/PizzeriaNathan introduces a controversial frozen yogurt flavor and hatches a plan for eight-minute pizza delivery.02/28/2013
S1 • E2
S1 • E2
Santa/Petting ZooNathan stages a viral video to put a petting zoo on the map and sets up a "Santa in the Summer" photo shoot at a mall.03/07/2013
S1 • E3
S1 • E3
Clothing Store/RestaurantNathan encourages a clothing store to allow shoplifting and turns a restaurant into the neighborhood toilet.03/14/2013
S1 • E4
S1 • E4
Gas Station/Caricature ArtistNathan devises the world's greatest rebate to help an independent gas station and transforms a fledgling caricature artist into the King of Sting.03/21/2013
S1 • E5
S1 • E5
Haunted House/The HunkNathan tries to get a haunted house deemed "too scary" and overcomes his fear of the opposite sex by creating a fake reality show.03/28/2013
S1 • E6
S1 • E6
Funeral Home/Burger Joint/SkydivingNathan diversifies services at a struggling funeral home, puts a burger joint to the test and goes skydiving.04/04/2013
S1 • E7
S1 • E7
The Claw of ShameNathan performs a daring escape in which he risks a fate that is truly worse than death.04/11/2013
S1 • E8
S1 • E8
Private Investigator/Taxi CompanyNathan challenges a private investigator to track him for a day and devises a way to improve taxicab conversations.04/18/2013