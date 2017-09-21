Nathan For You
No idea is too daring for Nathan Fielder as he thinks outside the box to help small business owners make it in a competitive world.
S4
Nathan For You: A CelebrationAnthony Napoli and Nathan revisit some of the people the show has helped, including a ghost realtor, a teen vandal and a centerfold-turned-private eye.09/21/2017
S4 • E1
The Richards TipNathan stages an elaborate stunt to make it seem like comedian Michael Richards left a $10,000 tip at a deli.09/28/2017
S4 • E2
Chili Shop/Massage ParlorNathan devises a method of selling chili in secret and founds a charity to help a massage parlor upsell its clients.10/05/2017
S4 • E3
Andy vs. UberNathan reteams with an old client to enlist several disgruntled taxi drivers for a plot to sabotage Uber's business from the inside.10/12/2017
S4 • E4
The AnecdoteNathan goes to great lengths to create the perfect talk show anecdote10/19/2017
S4 • E5
Shipping Logistics CompanyNathan teaches an international exporter how to ship smoke alarms tax-free.10/26/2017
S4 • E6
Computer Repair / PsychicNathan helps a computer repair shop earn the public's trust, and a psychic's marketing turns personal.11/02/2017
S4 • E7
SPECIAL EVENT: SEASON 4 FINALE - FINDING FRANCESIn this special feature-length finale, Nathan attempts to help a Bill Gates impersonator reunite with his long-lost love.11/09/2017