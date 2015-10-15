Nathan For You
No idea is too daring for Nathan Fielder as he thinks outside the box to help small business owners make it in a competitive world.
- 21:15Sign in to Watch
S3 • E1
Electronics StoreNathan tries to leverage Best Buy's price-matching policy by advertising a deal on TVs that's too good to be true.10/15/2015
- 21:14Sign in to Watch
S3 • E2
Horseback Riding/Man ZoneNathan makes horseback riding more accessible, develops a line of socially conscious outerwear and creates a place for men to chill out while their girlfriends shop.10/22/2015
- 21:15Sign in to Watch
S3 • E3
The MovementNathan devises a way to provide a moving company with free labor.10/29/2015
- 21:14Sign in to Watch
S3 • E4
Sporting Goods Store/Antique ShopNathan recruits child athletes for endorsement deals and finds a way to put drunk people's clumsiness to good use.11/05/2015
- 21:15Sign in to Watch
S3 • E5
Smokers AllowedNathan works with the owner of a bar to turn her business into an immersive theater experience.11/12/2015
- 21:15Sign in to Watch
S3 • E6
Hotel/Travel AgentNathan makes it easier for parents to have sex in a hotel room and finds a way for a travel agent to better serve her aging customers.11/19/2015
- 21:15Sign in to Watch
S3 • E7
Nail Salon/FunNathan discovers a snafu in his plan to offer valet services at a nail salon and embarks on a mission to prove that people enjoy his company.12/03/2015
- 24:14Sign in to Watch
S3 • E8
The HeroNathan organizes a death-defying stunt in an attempt to turn a regular guy into a national hero.12/10/2015