Strangers with Candy

S1 • E1
S1 • E1
Old Habits - New BeginningsEager to fit in, 46-year-old freshman Jerri Blank makes drugs for the school's most popular girl.04/07/1999
S1 • E2
S1 • E2
A Burden's BurdenIn order to teach responsibility, Flatpoint High's health teacher gives each girl a real baby.04/14/1999
S1 • E3
S1 • E3
Dreams on the RocksJerri's stepmother's drunken public displays may cost Jerri the lead role in the school play.04/21/1999
S1 • E4
S1 • E4
Who Wants Cake?Will Jerri be loyal to her lockermate, or to play by school rules and rat her out?04/28/1999
S1 • E5
S1 • E5
Bogie NightsJerri falls for a transfer student, but a terrible secret will keep them apart forever.06/14/1999
S1 • E6
S1 • E6
Let Freedom RingFlatpoint High is up in arms to find out whodunit after someone scrawls a racial slur on the wall.06/26/1999
S1 • E7
S1 • E7
Feather in the StormJerri finds her calling on the debate team, but can she make it through the dangerous physical training for the big competition?06/28/1999
S1 • E8
S1 • E8
To Be Young Gifted and BlankMr. Noblet discovers that Jerri is a violin prodigy and ruthlessly grooms her to become the star he always wanted to be.07/05/1999
S1 • E9
S1 • E9
Jerri Is Only Skin DeepDesperate to become homecoming queen, Jerri concocts some unique strategies to eliminate the competition.07/12/1999
S1 • E10
S1 • E10
The Trip BackJerri succumbs to her old drug ways in an attempt to win over a beautiful stoner.07/19/1999