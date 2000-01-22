Strangers with Candy
- Full Episodes
- All Videos
- 22:23Sign in to Watch
S2 • E1
The Virgin JerriFlatpoint High's chastity crusade reminds Jerri how much harder it is to be a virgin than a slut.01/22/2000
- 22:07Sign in to Watch
S2 • E2
Behind Blank EyesJerri has her own contact sport in mind when she meets a blind student who's determined to play for the varsity football team.01/29/2000
- 21:50Sign in to Watch
S2 • E3
Yes, You Can't!Jerri has five days to find her dream job or face life at the artificial flower plant.02/05/2000
- 22:03Sign in to Watch
S2 • E4
The Goodbye GuyThe Blanks are stricken with grief after a death in the family, and Jerri must learn how to deal with the loss of an important figure in her life.02/07/2000
- 22:24Sign in to Watch
S2 • E5
The Blank PageWith dreams of becoming a cheerleader, Jerri attempts to overcome the shame of her illiteracy.02/26/2000
- 22:07Sign in to Watch
S2 • E6
Hit and RunJerri and Mr. Noblet must deal with intense guilt after playing a part in a horrible hit and run accident.03/04/2000
- 22:23Sign in to Watch
S2 • E7
To Love, Honor and PretendJerri participates in a fake marriage exercise in health class.03/11/2000
- 22:01Sign in to Watch
S2 • E8
The Blank Stare, Pt. 1Looking for love in all the wrong places, Jerri dumps Flatpoint High for a freaky cult.06/19/2000
- 21:36Sign in to Watch
S2 • E9
The Blank Stare, Pt. 2The Flatpoint High faculty kidnaps Jerri in a desperate attempt to deprogram her from a cult.06/26/2000
- 21:45Sign in to Watch
S2 • E10
A Price Too High for RichesAn expensive sneaker trend teaches Jerri that sometimes money is a girl's best friend.07/03/2000