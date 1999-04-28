Strangers with Candy
The Goodbye Guy
Season 2 E 4 • 02/07/2000
The Blanks are stricken with grief after a death in the family, and Jerri must learn how to deal with the loss of an important figure in her life.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:22
Sign in to Watch
Strangers with CandyS1 • E4Who Wants Cake?
Will Jerri be loyal to her lockermate, or to play by school rules and rat her out?
04/28/1999
Full Ep
22:04
Sign in to Watch
Strangers with CandyS1 • E5Bogie Nights
Jerri falls for a transfer student, but a terrible secret will keep them apart forever.
06/14/1999
Full Ep
21:59
Sign in to Watch
Strangers with CandyS1 • E6Let Freedom Ring
Flatpoint High is up in arms to find out whodunit after someone scrawls a racial slur on the wall.
06/26/1999
Full Ep
22:14
Sign in to Watch
Strangers with CandyS1 • E7Feather in the Storm
Jerri finds her calling on the debate team, but can she make it through the dangerous physical training for the big competition?
06/28/1999
Full Ep
22:02
Sign in to Watch
Strangers with CandyS1 • E8To Be Young Gifted and Blank
Mr. Noblet discovers that Jerri is a violin prodigy and ruthlessly grooms her to become the star he always wanted to be.
07/05/1999
Full Ep
21:51
Sign in to Watch
Strangers with CandyS1 • E9Jerri Is Only Skin Deep
Desperate to become homecoming queen, Jerri concocts some unique strategies to eliminate the competition.
07/12/1999
Full Ep
22:12
Sign in to Watch
Strangers with CandyS1 • E10The Trip Back
Jerri succumbs to her old drug ways in an attempt to win over a beautiful stoner.
07/19/1999
Full Ep
22:23
Sign in to Watch
Strangers with CandyS2 • E1The Virgin Jerri
Flatpoint High's chastity crusade reminds Jerri how much harder it is to be a virgin than a slut.
01/22/2000
Full Ep
22:07
Sign in to Watch
Strangers with CandyS2 • E2Behind Blank Eyes
Jerri has her own contact sport in mind when she meets a blind student who's determined to play for the varsity football team.
01/29/2000
Full Ep
21:50
Sign in to Watch
Strangers with CandyS2 • E3Yes, You Can't!
Jerri has five days to find her dream job or face life at the artificial flower plant.
02/05/2000
Full Ep
22:03
Sign in to Watch
Strangers with CandyS2 • E4The Goodbye Guy
The Blanks are stricken with grief after a death in the family, and Jerri must learn how to deal with the loss of an important figure in her life.
02/07/2000
Full Ep
22:24
Sign in to Watch
Strangers with CandyS2 • E5The Blank Page
With dreams of becoming a cheerleader, Jerri attempts to overcome the shame of her illiteracy.
02/26/2000
Full Ep
22:07
Sign in to Watch
Strangers with CandyS2 • E6Hit and Run
Jerri and Mr. Noblet must deal with intense guilt after playing a part in a horrible hit and run accident.
03/04/2000
Full Ep
22:23
Sign in to Watch
Strangers with CandyS2 • E7To Love, Honor and Pretend
Jerri participates in a fake marriage exercise in health class.
03/11/2000
Full Ep
22:01
Sign in to Watch
Strangers with CandyS2 • E8The Blank Stare, Pt. 1
Looking for love in all the wrong places, Jerri dumps Flatpoint High for a freaky cult.
06/19/2000
Full Ep
21:36
Sign in to Watch
Strangers with CandyS2 • E9The Blank Stare, Pt. 2
The Flatpoint High faculty kidnaps Jerri in a desperate attempt to deprogram her from a cult.
06/26/2000
Full Ep
21:45
Sign in to Watch
Strangers with CandyS2 • E10A Price Too High for Riches
An expensive sneaker trend teaches Jerri that sometimes money is a girl's best friend.
07/03/2000
Full Ep
22:09
Sign in to Watch
Strangers with CandyS3 • E1Jerri's Burning Issue
Jerri learns the hard way that chlamydia is not a flower -- just in time for the big school dance.
07/10/2000
Full Ep
22:05
Sign in to Watch
Strangers with CandyS3 • E2Is Freedom Free
Jerri's nude self-portraits ignite a censorship showdown at Flatpoint High.
07/17/2000
Full Ep
22:04
Sign in to Watch
Strangers with CandyS3 • E3Trail of Tears
Jerri must confront her racist views when a secret from her past reveals surprising news about her heritage.
07/24/2000
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021