The Jim Jefferies Show

S2 • E1
March 27, 2018 - Jim Attends the March For Our LivesJim looks at the GOP's attempts to ignore the gun debate, attends a March For Our Lives rally and explains why teens are so successful at advocating for gun control.03/27/2018
S2 • E2
April 3, 2018 - Day Drinking with the PressJim makes the case for decriminalizing sex work, discusses press freedom with White House reporters and looks at the Trump administration's efforts to modify the census.04/03/2018
S2 • E3
April 10, 2018 - Scott Pruitt's Biggest ScandalJim breaks down the Oklahoma teachers' strike, tries desperately to get Noel Gallagher to like him and examines EPA chief Scott Pruitt's religious worldview.04/10/2018
S2 • E4
April 17, 2018 - Comey's Nasty Little Tell-AllJim questions President Trump's motives for bombing Syria, breaks down former FBI Chief James Comey's gossipy memoir and sits down with "Rampage" star Malin Akerman.04/17/2018
S2 • E5
April 24, 2018 - Ireland's Abortion BanJim proposes a test for curbing overpopulation, heads across the pond to challenge Ireland's draconian abortion laws and meets a teacher with controversial views on slavery.04/24/2018
S2 • E6
May 1, 2018 - Questioning Trump's North Korea StrategyJim has questions about the seemingly positive developments out of North Korea and South Korea, examines the toxic culture of "incels" and checks in with his weatherman.05/01/2018
S2 • E7
May 8, 2018 - The Exploitation of NFL CheerleadersJim looks at all the ways the NFL mistreats its cheerleaders, chats with Carol Burnett about the state of comedy and refutes conservative hysteria over asylum-seekers.05/08/2018
S2 • E8
May 15, 2018 - Learning About the Royal FamilyJim explains why torture is simply wrong, seeks answers about the British royal family and looks for a middle ground between helicopter parenting and neglect.05/15/2018
S2 • E9
May 22, 2018 - Why Scared White People Keep Calling 911Jim breaks down a recent wave of racial profiling incidents, chats with comedian W. Kamau Bell about being profiled and looks at how bogus support animals undermine real ones.05/22/2018
S2 • E10
May 29, 2018 - The Sex Robot RevolutionJim questions the public demand for insincere apologies, meets a scientist at the forefront of sex robot technology, and weighs the pros and cons of gene editing.05/29/2018