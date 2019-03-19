The Jim Jefferies Show
S3 • E1
March 19, 2019 - The Rise of White NationalismJim explains how the internet radicalizes white nationalists like the shooter in New Zealand, visits Australia's "border fence" and examines public shaming.03/19/2019
S3 • E2
March 26, 2019 - The Hidden Dangers of Vast Nuclear ArsenalsJim examines the many flaws in America's nuclear weapon stockpile, takes a critical look at doomsday-prepping advice and sits down with North Korean defectors.03/26/2019
S3 • E3
April 2, 2019 - How Chicago Became Central to the Gun DebateJim looks at the rise of the NRA as a lobbying group, visits Chicago to see how the city became a proxy in the gun-control debate and tries to save after-school programs.04/02/2019
S3 • E4
April 9, 2019 - The Extra Hurdles for Trans AthletesJim looks at the discriminatory barriers trans athletes face, sits down with a transgender scientist and marathoner, and examines the state of LGBTQ rights in Thailand.04/09/2019
S3 • E5
April 16, 2019 - Jim Goes on an Anti-Poaching SafariJim explains why zoos are a good thing, goes on patrol with an anti-poaching task force and sticks up for an underappreciated member of the animal kingdom.04/16/2019
S3 • E6
April 23, 2019 - Jim's Guide to Growing Old and DyingJim explains why the funeral industry is exploitative and wasteful, seeks happiness by attending his own mock funeral in South Korea, and devises a new model of retirement.04/23/2019
S3 • E7
April 30, 2019 - Addicted to EverythingJim looks at how gamification gets people addicted to tech, tries to figure out if Australia has a gambling problem and explains why strict laws don't curb addiction.04/30/2019
S3 • E8
May 7, 2019 - Giving Kids in Foster Care a Leg UpJim weighs in on ancestry testing, chats with Ty Burrell about giving opportunities to kids in foster care and examines how kid influencers are vulnerable to exploitation.05/07/2019
S3 • E9
May 14, 2019 - Dividing the United StatesJim makes the case for universal basic income, takes a critical look at "poverty tourism" in South Africa and proposes splitting America up into different countries.05/14/2019
S3 • E10
May 21, 2019 - The Cost of Trading Away FreedomJim examines the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, visits Singapore to weigh the pros and cons of living in a restrictive society, and criticizes recent abortion bans.05/21/2019