The Sarah Silverman Program
Season 3
Season 3
Season 2
Season 1
21:30
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E1
The Proof Is in the Penis
Laura falsely tells Sarah that she was born with a penis and a vagina, and Brian and Steve are haunted by a ghost.
02/04/2010
21:30
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E2
The Silverman and the Pillows
Brian and Steve's genitals have an unpleasant odor, and Sarah makes her own children's television show.
02/11/2010
21:30
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E3
A Slip Slope
Sarah sues "Home Alone," and Brian seeks revenge on a bird who repeatedly poops on him.
02/18/2010
21:30
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E4
Nightmayor
Sarah campaigns for fake mayoral candidate May Kadoody, and Steve asks Brian to consider marriage.
02/25/2010
21:30
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E5
Smellin' of Troy
Troy, Sarah's childhood imaginary friend, returns and lures her into a life of sex and drugs. Steve's song that mocks Brian gains immense popularity.
03/11/2010
21:30
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E6
A Fairly Attractive Mind
A magical dragon phone causes Brian and Steve to switch bodies, and Sarah tries to inspire people with a disability she doesn't have.
03/18/2010
21:29
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E7
Songs in the Key of Yuck
Sarah convinces jam band fans that drugs make them like their favorite music, and Laura finds a way to cope with Officer Jay's "laughmares."
03/25/2010
21:30
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E8
Just Breve
Sarah narrates the story of Breve, the baby robot; Laura and Jay open up to each other about their sexual interests.
04/01/2010
21:31
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E9
A Good Van Is Hard to Find
Brian and Steve fight over laundry responsibilities, and Sarah realizes that vans make people creepy.
04/08/2010
21:30
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E10
Wowschwitz
Laura and Sarah host dueling Holocaust memorials, and Brian and Steve try to prank Officer Jay.
04/15/2010
About The Sarah Silverman Program