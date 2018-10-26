This Week at the Comedy Cellar
Comedians of all stripes, from rising stars to established legends, pop into New York's legendary Comedy Cellar every week for a topical set.
- Full Episodes
- All Videos
- Highlight
- 21:14
S1 • E1
October 21 - October 26, 2018Mike Yard, Lynne Koplitz and other comedians join this week’s Comic Spotlight Mike Lawrence to share their thoughts on marijuana legalization and the royal pregnancy.10/26/2018
- 21:14Sign in to Watch
S1 • E2
October 28 - November 2, 2018Sam Morril, Pete Lee and Jessica Kirson take on topics such as President Trump's rallies and the 2018 midterm elections, and Sam Jay is in the Comic Spotlight.11/02/2018
- 21:14Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3
November 4 - November 9, 2018Bonnie McFarlane, Robert Kelly and Matteo Lane weigh in on Election Day and the Central American refugee caravan, and Dan St. Germain steps into the Comic Spotlight.11/09/2018
- 21:14Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4
November 11 - November 16, 2018Gilbert Gottfried, Joe Machi and Pete Lee join this week's Comic Spotlight Mike Vecchione talk about Stan Lee's death, vegans on Thanksgiving and Michelle Obama's book tour.11/16/2018
- 21:12Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5
November 25 - November 30, 2018Yamaneika Saunders steps into the Comic Spotlight, and the comedians weigh in on the romaine lettuce ban, Elon Musk’s mission to Mars and more.11/30/2018
- 21:13Sign in to Watch
S1 • E6
December 2 - December 7, 2018Roy Wood Jr., Mia Jackson and other comedians tackle Hanukkah, robot brothels, birth control for men and Starbucks's ban on porn, and Godfrey steps into the Comic Spotlight.12/07/2018
- 21:14Sign in to Watch
S1 • E7
December 9 - December 14, 2018Gina Yashere, Matteo Lane and Judy Gold give their takes on the holiday season and Kevin Hart's Twitter controversy, and Jessica Kirson steps into the Comic Spotlight.12/14/2018