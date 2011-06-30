YOUR FAVORITE COMEDY CENTRAL SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
Ugly Americans
Ugly Americans
Season 2
Season 2
Season 1
21:31
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E1
Wet Hot Demonic Summer
Twayne and Callie build a summer camp to cover up their raid on a wizard training ground.
06/30/2011
21:31
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E2
Callie and Her Sister
Callie must care for her younger, hotter demon sister, who happens to be engaged to Twayne.
07/07/2011
21:31
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E3
Ride Me to Hell
When his favorite TV series ends with a dumb twist, Grimes has a complete mental breakdown.
07/14/2011
21:33
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E4
G. I. Twayne
After being drafted into Satan's dark army, Twayne and Mark must do their patriotic duty and end the world.
07/21/2011
21:31
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E5
The Ring of Powers
Mark accidentally reactivates Leonard's magical arranged marriage.
07/28/2011
21:34
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E6
Attack of Mark's Clone
Callie makes an evil Mark clone to compete in the DOI bowling league tournament.
08/04/2011
21:31
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E7
Wail Street
Randall tries to make a quick buck on the Soul Exchange by selling off Mark's immortal soul.
08/11/2011
21:34
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E8
Little Ship of Horrors
Randall is infected by horrifying plants at sea when Twayne throws a cruise ship party.
08/18/2011
21:31
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E10
Lilly and the Beast
Mark hooks up with an old girlfriend to test his open relationship.
08/25/2011
21:31
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E9
Mummy Dearest
Grimes' judgmental mother rises from the dead, and a neglected Randall reconsiders his living situation.
09/01/2011
About Ugly Americans
