Ugly Americans
Mark Loves Dick
Season 2 E 14 • 04/04/2012
Callie is promptly promoted after turning into a man, causing strife in her relationship with Mark.
21:33
Ugly AmericansS2 • E4G. I. Twayne
After being drafted into Satan's dark army, Twayne and Mark must do their patriotic duty and end the world.
07/21/2011
21:31
Ugly AmericansS2 • E5The Ring of Powers
Mark accidentally reactivates Leonard's magical arranged marriage.
07/28/2011
21:34
Ugly AmericansS2 • E6Attack of Mark's Clone
Callie makes an evil Mark clone to compete in the DOI bowling league tournament.
08/04/2011
21:31
Ugly AmericansS2 • E7Wail Street
Randall tries to make a quick buck on the Soul Exchange by selling off Mark's immortal soul.
08/11/2011
21:34
Ugly AmericansS2 • E8Little Ship of Horrors
Randall is infected by horrifying plants at sea when Twayne throws a cruise ship party.
08/18/2011
21:31
Ugly AmericansS2 • E10Lilly and the Beast
Mark hooks up with an old girlfriend to test his open relationship.
08/25/2011
21:31
Ugly AmericansS2 • E9Mummy Dearest
Grimes' judgmental mother rises from the dead, and a neglected Randall reconsiders his living situation.
09/01/2011
21:15
Ugly AmericansS2 • E11Journey to the Center of Twayne
A Lilliputian arsonist escapes Mark's custody and finds an unlikely hiding place in Twayne's nose.
03/14/2012
21:15
Ugly AmericansS2 • E12Any Given Workday
Randall's new arm lands him on the DOI's intramural football team, and Callie pimps out Leonard.
03/21/2012
21:16
Ugly AmericansS2 • E13The Roast of Twayne the Boneraper
Twayne quits after getting roasted at his DOI 10-year anniversary party, leaving Mark in charge.
03/28/2012
21:15
Ugly AmericansS2 • E15The Stalking Dead
Lady Hoo-Ha, America's most adored pop star, goes zombie, and her many devoted fans follow suit.
04/11/2012
21:14
Ugly AmericansS2 • E16The Dork Knight
A rabid Bat Boy takes a bite out of Mark, transforming him into New York City's latest superhero.
04/18/2012
