Ugly Americans
- Full Episodes
- All Videos
- 21:30
S1 • E1
PilotA New York Department of Integration social worker helps supernatural creatures adapt to city life.03/17/2010
- 21:27Sign in to Watch
S1 • E2
An American Werewolf in AmericaMark cares for an undocumented werewolf, and Leonard envies his famous magician brother, Christ Angel.03/24/2010
- 21:30Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3
Demon BabyCallie goes baby-crazy when Mark fosters a demon orphan, and Twayne notices odd changes in his body.03/31/2010
- 21:30Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4
Blob Gets JobMark accidentally outs Randall as a zombie, and Leonard tries to identify a strange new creature.04/07/2010
- 21:31Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5
TreegasmMark helps an old tree get its groove back, and Randall loses his favorite non-vital organ.04/14/2010
- 21:31Sign in to Watch
S1 • E6
So, You Want to Be a Vampire?Mark walks a young couple through the trials of vampire love, and "Larry King disease" ravages New York City.04/21/2010
- 21:31Sign in to Watch
S1 • E7
Kong of QueensAn obsessive-compulsive giant ape needs a job, and Callie struggles with her sudden attraction to Twayne.04/28/2010
- 21:31Sign in to Watch
S1 • E8
Better Off UndeadRandall joins a zombie cult, and Mark performs psychiatric evaluations on his coworkers.10/06/2010
- 21:31Sign in to Watch
S1 • E9
Kill... Mark, KillMark helps Leonard with his magic wand issues, and Twayne Boneraper meets his two-dimensional soulmate.10/13/2010
- 21:31Sign in to Watch
S1 • E10
Sympathy for the DevilCouncilman Fitzpatrick sells his soul to Twayne, and Callie considers a cushy job in Hell.10/20/2010