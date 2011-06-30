Ugly Americans
S2 • E1
Wet Hot Demonic SummerTwayne and Callie build a summer camp to cover up their raid on a wizard training ground.06/30/2011
S2 • E2
Callie and Her SisterCallie must care for her younger, hotter demon sister, who happens to be engaged to Twayne.07/07/2011
S2 • E3
Ride Me to HellWhen his favorite TV series ends with a dumb twist, Grimes has a complete mental breakdown.07/14/2011
S2 • E4
G. I. TwayneAfter being drafted into Satan's dark army, Twayne and Mark must do their patriotic duty and end the world.07/21/2011
S2 • E5
The Ring of PowersMark accidentally reactivates Leonard's magical arranged marriage.07/28/2011
S2 • E6
Attack of Mark's CloneCallie makes an evil Mark clone to compete in the DOI bowling league tournament.08/04/2011
S2 • E7
Wail StreetRandall tries to make a quick buck on the Soul Exchange by selling off Mark's immortal soul.08/11/2011
S2 • E8
Little Ship of HorrorsRandall is infected by horrifying plants at sea when Twayne throws a cruise ship party.08/18/2011
S2 • E10
Lilly and the BeastMark hooks up with an old girlfriend to test his open relationship.08/25/2011
S2 • E9
Mummy DearestGrimes' judgmental mother rises from the dead, and a neglected Randall reconsiders his living situation.09/01/2011