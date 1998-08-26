Upright Citizens Brigade
Master Dialectician
Season 2 E 1 • 06/14/1999
A newborn baby bolts from his parents as soon as he's out of the womb, and a Grandmaster Dialectician gets an inspiring new student.
Upright Citizens BrigadeS1 • E2The Story of the Toad
Carrie tries out a support group for ugly people, and Antoine performs Operation Backrub in a public park.
08/26/1998
Upright Citizens BrigadeS1 • E3Power Marketing
Motivational speaker Duke Thompson pitches a new power marketing strategy, and ass pennies are a way to get the upper hand.
09/02/1998
Upright Citizens BrigadeS1 • E5Children's Revolution
Two enthusiastic teamsters put on a puppet show for children, and a couple reels from their son's infuriating verbal condition.
09/23/1998
Upright Citizens BrigadeS2 • E5Eli's Face Therapy
A salon owner keeps rich women beautiful by slapping them across the face, and a man burns calories by pretending to flee armed soldiers.
07/12/1999
Upright Citizens BrigadeS2 • E9Hurricane
Bong Boy strikes again, and a TV weatherman tries to save Miami from a devastating hurricane.
08/16/1999
Upright Citizens BrigadeS2 • E10Supercool
In the UCB's "What Is Supercool" documentary, a veteran describes his service as a war baby and prisoners scare kids straight.
08/23/1999
Upright Citizens BrigadeS3 • E1Costumes
A couple installs Wolfman Jack technology in their home, and the UCB tries on the kinky world of costume erotica.
01/22/2000
Upright Citizens BrigadeS3 • E2Mafia
A woman takes her scrapbook obsession too far, and the UCB explores the seedy underworld of organized crime.
01/29/2000
Upright Citizens BrigadeS3 • E4Band
A band consisting of musicians with limited talents can't decide on a name, and a city slicker from the Big Apple joins in on a Southern cakewalk.
02/12/2000
