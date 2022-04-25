The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Daniel Ricciardo - Formula 1 Racing and the Miami Grand Prix
Season 27 E 85 • 04/28/2022
McLaren Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo reflects on the rising popularity of his sport and discusses the challenges posed by his upcoming race in the 2022 Miami Grand Prix.
Interview
18:05
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E82Gia & RaaShaun "DJ Envy" Casey - "Real Life, Real Love"
In this extended interview, married couple Gia and RaaShaun "DJ Envy" Casey discuss "Real Life, Real Love," their intimate book about the evolution of their 27-year relationship.
04/25/2022
Highlight
13:01
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E82Elon Musk Buys Twitter & Debate Over Netflix's "Old Enough"
Elon Musk purchases Twitter, the U.S. decides against sanctioning Vladimir Putin's girlfriend, and Japan's game show "Old Enough," which features toddlers running errands, rattles Americans.
04/25/2022
Interview
10:41
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E83Burna Boy - "Burna Boy: One Night in Space" at MSG
Acclaimed singer and rapper Burna Boy reflects on becoming the first Nigerian artist to perform and sell out Madison Square Garden with his event "Burna Boy: One Night in Space."
04/26/2022
Highlight
17:48
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E83Trump Won't Return to Twitter & Youth Referee Shortage
Donald Trump says he won't rejoin Twitter despite Elon Musk's ownership, unruly parents cause a shortage of youth sports referees, and a Virginia home comes equipped with a squatter.
04/26/2022
Highlight
02:04
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E83Say Hello to TDS+++
The Daily Show jumps on the extended streaming service bandwagon with the ill-advised launch of TDS+++, featuring premium content from Trevor's correspondents and more.
04/26/2022
Highlight
15:11
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E84Russia Cuts Off Gas & Delta Changes Flight Attendant Pay
Russia halts gas deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria, Delta starts paying flight attendants before the boarding process, and Dr. Anthony Fauci declares an end to the COVID-19 pandemic phase.
04/27/2022
Highlight
03:59
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E84Black Karen
Mad scientist Roy Wood Jr. works tirelessly in his lab to create Black Karen (Dulcé Sloan), who hits the streets to harness the power of white, cop-calling "Karens" for good.
04/27/2022
Interview
21:06
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E84Terry Crews - "Tough" - Extended Interview
Actor Terry Crews discusses "Tough: My Journey to True Power," his memoir about learning to reject violent rage as an outlet for his emotions and how he dealt with being sexually assaulted.
04/27/2022
Highlight
14:36
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E85Porn-Watching U.K. Politician & Trump's Protester Testimony
The U.S. left $7 billion worth of military equipment in Afghanistan, a U.K. politician is caught watching porn on the job, and Trevor and Michael Kosta reenact testimony from Donald Trump.
04/28/2022
Highlight
08:42
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E85Fringe-Watching - Madison Cawthorn's Scandal Spree
Trevor breaks down the scandals racked up by GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn within a month's time, including driving with a revoked license, bringing guns to the airport and insider trading.
04/28/2022
Interview
07:47
Highlight
11:09
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E86Israel Condemns Russia's Anti-Semitic Claims & Trash on Mars
Democratic Congress members meet with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Israel denounces Russia for anti-Semitic rhetoric, and NASA studies its own litter on Mars.
05/02/2022
Interview
08:34
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E86Ziwe - "Ziwe"
Writer and comedian Ziwe discusses her late-night talk show "Ziwe," in which she hosts uniquely awkward interviews with high-profile guests.
05/02/2022
Highlight
07:01
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E86Republicans Duke It Out in the 2022 Ohio Primary
The 2022 GOP Senate primary race in Ohio gets nasty as tempers flare, and the candidates go to great lengths to align themselves with Donald Trump.
05/02/2022
Highlight
13:14
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E87Roe v. Wade Overturned?
A shocking leaked draft opinion reveals the Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling protecting abortion rights, and Desi Lydic weighs in on who's to blame.
05/03/2022
Interview
09:53
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E87Bill Gates - "How to Prevent the Next Pandemic"
Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, discusses his book "How to Prevent the Next Pandemic" and the urgency of remaining vigilant to avoid another outbreak.
05/03/2022
Interview
07:16
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E87Amy Klobuchar - What's Next if Roe v. Wade Is Overturned?
Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar reacts to the Supreme Court's draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade and asserts the need for Congress to codify women's reproductive rights into law.
05/03/2022
Highlight
04:46
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E88Fill Me In - What People Know in Times Square
Michael Kosta hits Times Square to host his trivia game show that puts people's knowledge of current events to the test.
05/04/2022
Highlight
14:55
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E88SCOTUS Leak Speculation & Archaic Abortion Laws
News pundits engage in feverish speculation about who leaked the Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe v. Wade, and old anti-abortion laws could come back in effect in Michigan and Wisconsin.
05/04/2022
Interview
09:58
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E88Alexis McGill Johnson - Planned Parenthood's CEO on Abortion
Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood, discusses how people can fight for reproductive rights in response to the Supreme Court's draft opinion to undo Roe v. Wade.
05/04/2022
