Jordan Klepper has returned to the Emmy Award-winning late-night series The Daily Show with Trevor Noah to provide a series of field reports throughout the 2020 presidential election and beyond. In 2019, Klepper was the host and executive producer of Klepper, a comedic docuseries. He is also well known for having hosted the late-night series The Opposition with Jordan Klepper; for his one-hour investigative comedy special, Jordan Klepper Solves Guns; and for his memorable appearances as a correspondent on The Daily Show, which he joined in 2014 under host Jon Stewart and stayed on once Trevor Noah took over in 2015. Klepper's work in the field is a hallmark of his comedy, exemplified by his on-location pieces at Trump rallies, an episode of The Opposition he spent "chaperoning democracy" with activist teenagers in Maryland and his deep dive into the legislative red tape and partisanship-obstructing progress on gun reform in Jordan Klepper Solves Guns.