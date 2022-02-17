WEEKNIGHTS 11/10c
- Latest Episode34:30
S27 • E61
February 17, 2022 - Janicza BravoTrevor examines the controversial drill rap genre, Jordan Klepper talks to protesting truckers in Canada, and writer and director Janicza Bravo discusses her movie "Zola."02/17/2022
- 32:34
S27 • E61
February 16, 2022 - Willie O'Ree & Jessica KingdonThe U.K.'s Prince Andrew settles his sexual abuse lawsuit, Trevor talks to trailblazing NHL hockey legend Willie O'Ree, and filmmaker Jessica Kingdon discusses her documentary "Ascension."02/16/2022
- 34:52
S27 • E59
February 15, 2022 - Hasan MinhajConservatives rally to ban books from America's school libraries, Roy Wood Jr. honors trailblazing Black Olympians, and Hasan Minhaj talks about his stand-up tour "The King's Jester."02/15/2022
- 33:24
S27 • E58
February 14, 2022 - India.ArieGrammy Award-winning artist India.Arie has a special conversation with Trevor about how Spotify compensates artists and reflects on Joe Rogan's history of using the N-word on his podcast.02/14/2022
S27 • E57
S27 • E57
February 10, 2022 - Ahmir "Questlove" ThompsonCanada's trucker protest gains support from conservatives in the U.S., Ronny Chieng and Roy Wood Jr. talk sports, and Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson discusses his documentary "Summer of Soul."02/10/2022
S27 • E56
S27 • E56
February 9, 2022 - Frances HaugenTrevor examines the racist history of America's highway system, Dulcé Sloan highlights Black romance novelists, and whistleblower Frances Haugen discusses Facebook's destructive effects.02/09/2022
S27 • E55
S27 • E55
February 8, 2022 - Robert GlasperA jet company offers couples a romantic Mile High Club experience, several blue states announce an end to COVID-19 mask mandates, and Robert Glasper discusses his album "Black Radio III."02/08/2022
S27 • E54
S27 • E54
February 7, 2022 - Michael S. ReganFacebook's metaverse users fall victim to virtual groping, Joe Rogan faces severe backlash over his extensive use of the N-word, and EPA administrator Michael S. Regan sits down with Trevor.02/07/2022
S27 • E53
S27 • E53
February 3, 2022 - Johnny KnoxvilleRoy Wood Jr. weighs in on discrimination against Black coaches in the NFL, Michael Kosta dives into a sewer tunnel conspiracy, and Johnny Knoxville chats about his movie "Jackass Forever."02/03/2022
S27 • E52
S27 • E52
February 2, 2022 - Gugu Mbatha-RawVladimir Putin gets defensive about Russian aggression toward Ukraine, Roy Wood Jr. learns about Black representation on cereal boxes, and actor Gugu Mbatha-Raw discusses "The Girl Before."02/02/2022
Cast
Trevor NoahHost
Trevor Noah
Desi LydicCorrespondent
Desi Lydic
Desi Lydic joined "The Daily Show" as a correspondent in September 2015 when Trevor Noah started his tenure as host. She is a professionally trained improvisational and comedic actress who studied and performed at The Groundlings and ImprovOlympic. Her first one-hour Comedy Central special "Desi Lydic: Abroad" premiered in May 2019. Desi set out on a global expedition -- exploring how and why the U.S. has fallen so far behind much of the world when it comes to women and education, economics, health and politics. Desi also had a starring role on MTV's hit comedy series "Awkward." Her other credits include FXX's "The League" and Cameron Crowe's "We Bought a Zoo."
Dulce SloanCorrespondent
Dulce Sloan
Dulcé Sloan has been a correspondent on "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" since 2017, and her half-hour "Comedy Central Presents" stand-up special premiered in 2019. She was also added to the cast of the upcoming animated FOX series "The Great North," joining an ensemble of comedy heavyweights including Jenny Slate, Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally and Paul Rust. The series, from the creators of FOX's hit animated show "Bob's Burgers," will premiere in 2020. She appears opposite Malin Akerman, Bella Thorne and Alec Baldwin in the indie comedy "Chick Fight," currently in post-production. She can also be seen on OWN's four-part series "Black Women OWN the Conversation."
Michael KostaCorrespondent
Michael Kosta
Ronny ChiengCorrespondent
Ronny Chieng
Ronny Chieng is a stand-up comedian and actor. He was also one of the stars of the worldwide hit movie "Crazy Rich Asians" and has appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and in The New York Times and GQ. Ronny co-wrote and starred on his own sitcom "Ronny Chieng: International Student," aired on Comedy Central and Netflix. In December 2019, Chieng released his debut smash hit Netflix stand-up comedy special "Asian Comedian Destroys America." He firmly believes there is absolutely no way anyone is reading this.
Roy Wood Jr.Correspondent
Roy Wood Jr.
Roy Wood Jr.'s comedy has entertained millions across stage, television and radio. In addition to stand-up comedy, producing and acting, during his tenure on "The Daily Show," Roy has used the show's brand of satire to shed a light on serious issues like Chicago gun violence, police reform, LGBTQ+ discrimination, ICE deportations and PTSD in the black community. He also recently appeared in a guest-starring role on the AMC series "Better Call Saul" and will be seen on "The Last O.G." on TBS and on the Netflix comedy "Space Force."