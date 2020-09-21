The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Count On It with Dulce - The Price of Police Brutality
Season 25 E 159 • 09/23/2020
To get white Americans on board with police reform, Dulce Sloan talks to the Action Center on Race and the Economy's Maurice BP-Weeks to find out the economic cost of police brutality.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E159Count On It with Dulce - The Price of Police Brutality
To get white Americans on board with police reform, Dulce Sloan talks to the Action Center on Race and the Economy's Maurice BP-Weeks to find out the economic cost of police brutality.
09/23/2020
