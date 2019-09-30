- 25:29Sign in to Watch
S25 • E1
Extended - September 30, 2019 - Mark SanfordRoy Wood Jr. reports on President Trump's whistleblower scandal, Ronny Chieng reacts to a viral "beer money" fundraiser, and GOP presidential candidate Mark Sanford stops by.09/30/2019
- 25:29Sign in to Watch
S25 • E2
Extended - October 1, 2019 - Anand GiridharadasTrevor weighs the case for impeachment against Rudy Giuliani, Michael Kosta explores President Trump's moral blindness, and Anand Giridharadas discusses "Winners Take All."10/01/2019
- 25:30Sign in to Watch
S25 • E3
Extended - October 2, 2019 - Jacqueline WoodsonTrevor highlights President Trump's unhinged border wall demands, Desi Lydic investigates a protest against Yelp, and Jacqueline Woodson discusses "Red at the Bone."10/02/2019
- 25:28Sign in to Watch
S25 • E4
Extended - October 3, 2019 - Tyler "Ninja" BlevinsVice President Mike Pence becomes tainted by President Trump's Ukraine scandal, Trevor reacts to Amber Guyger's murder verdict, and Tyler "Ninja" Blevins discusses "Get Good."10/03/2019
- 25:28Sign in to Watch
S25 • E5
Extended - October 7, 2019 - Chanel MillerPresident Trump abruptly pulls U.S. troops from northern Syria, Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr. cover sports news, and author Chanel Miller discusses her memoir "Know My Name."10/07/2019
- 25:28Sign in to Watch
S25 • E6
Extended - October 8, 2019 - Susan RiceThe Trump administration blocks an ambassador's testimony to Congress, Lewis Black highlights the scourge of surprise medical bills, and Susan Rice discusses "Tough Love."10/08/2019
- 25:28Sign in to Watch
S25 • E7
Extended - October 9, 2019 - Will SmithChina lashes out at the NBA over a team GM's support for Hong Kong protesters, Roy Wood Jr. talks to GOP presidential hopeful Bill Weld, and Will Smith discusses "Gemini Man."10/09/2019
- 25:28Sign in to Watch
S25 • E8
Extended - October 10, 2019 - Rand PaulCalifornia cuts power to hundreds of thousands to avoid wildfires, Turkey attacks America's Kurdish allies in Syria, and Sen. Rand Paul discusses "The Case Against Socialism."10/10/2019
- 25:29Sign in to Watch
S25 • E9
Extended - October 14, 2019 - Black CoffeeDesi Lydic examines President Trump's Middle East policies, Neal Brennan argues that Trump thinks he owns America, and Black Coffee discusses his musical journey and "LaLaLa."10/14/2019
- 25:48Sign in to Watch
S25 • E10
October 15, 2019 - October Democratic Debate SpecialTrevor dissects the fourth 2020 Democratic debate live, Leo Deblin (Roy Wood Jr.) provides a service to candidates, and CBS News special correspondent Alex Wagner stops by.10/15/2019
Cast
Trevor Noah
Desi Lydic
Desi Lydic joined "The Daily Show" as a correspondent in September 2015 when Trevor Noah started his tenure as host. She is a professionally trained improvisational and comedic actress who studied and performed at The Groundlings and ImprovOlympic. Her first one-hour Comedy Central special "Desi Lydic: Abroad" premiered in May 2019. Desi set out on a global expedition -- exploring how and why the U.S. has fallen so far behind much of the world when it comes to women and education, economics, health and politics. Desi also had a starring role on MTV's hit comedy series "Awkward." Her other credits include FXX's "The League" and Cameron Crowe's "We Bought a Zoo."
Dulce Sloan
Dulcé Sloan has been a correspondent on "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" since 2017, and her half-hour "Comedy Central Presents" stand-up special premiered in 2019. She was also added to the cast of the upcoming animated FOX series "The Great North," joining an ensemble of comedy heavyweights including Jenny Slate, Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally and Paul Rust. The series, from the creators of FOX's hit animated show "Bob's Burgers," will premiere in 2020. She appears opposite Malin Akerman, Bella Thorne and Alec Baldwin in the indie comedy "Chick Fight," currently in post-production. She can also be seen on OWN's four-part series "Black Women OWN the Conversation."
Jaboukie Young-White
Jaboukie Young-White is a comedian originally from Chicago. Named one of Variety's 2018 "10 Comics to Watch" at the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal, White has performed stand-up twice on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and debuted his half hour on "Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents" in 2019. White can be seen on the last season of HBO's "Crashing," in the Sony feature "Rough Night" and in the Netflix features "Set It Up" and "Someone Great." Previously, White was a staff writer on Netflix's "American Vandal" and "Big Mouth." White will appear in the A24, Mike Mills-directed feature "C'mon, C'mon" opposite Joaquin Phoenix and as the lead in the independent rom-com film "Dating in New York." White also voices the role of Truman on the upcoming animated series "Fairfax" on Amazon.
Michael Kosta
A stand-up veteran who has appeared on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno," "Conan," "Late Night with Seth Meyers" and "@midnight," Michael Kosta has been a fixture on TV since his breakout performance at HBO's U.S. Comedy Arts Festival. Prior to "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah," Kosta co-created, produced and starred in "The Comment Section," guest-hosted "Attack of the Show" and co-hosted "Crowd Goes Wild" with Regis Philbin. He also served as a correspondent on "The Soup" spin-off series "The Soup Investigates." Kosta starred in his own stand-up special for "Comedy Central Presents" and released his comedy album "Comedy for Attractive People" in 2015. He was also recently seen on CC's "This Week at the Comedy Cellar" and "This Is Not Happening."
Ronny Chieng
Ronny Chieng is a stand-up comedian and actor. He was also one of the stars of the worldwide hit movie "Crazy Rich Asians" and has appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and in The New York Times and GQ. Ronny co-wrote and starred on his own sitcom "Ronny Chieng: International Student," aired on Comedy Central and Netflix. In December 2019, Chieng released his debut smash hit Netflix stand-up comedy special "Asian Comedian Destroys America." He firmly believes there is absolutely no way anyone is reading this.
Roy Wood Jr.
Roy Wood Jr.'s comedy has entertained millions across stage, television and radio. In addition to stand-up comedy, producing and acting, during his tenure on "The Daily Show," Roy has used the show's brand of satire to shed a light on serious issues like Chicago gun violence, police reform, LGBTQ+ discrimination, ICE deportations and PTSD in the black community. He also recently appeared in a guest-starring role on the AMC series "Better Call Saul" and will be seen on "The Last O.G." on TBS and on the Netflix comedy "Space Force."