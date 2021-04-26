The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Anthony Mackie - "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier"
Season 26 E 87 • 04/28/2021
Anthony Mackie talks about his love for New Orleans and tackling issues of race and systemic injustice in his role as a Black Captain America on "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E85Keeping Up with Coronavirus - India's in a Bad Place & More
U.S. COVID-19 vaccinations face a demand problem, India experiences a devastating coronavirus outbreak, and the Biden administration swoops in to provide international aid.
04/26/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E86Dul-Sayin' - Pioneering Women Rappers
Dulce Sloan highlights trailblazing women rappers whose early contributions to hip hop have largely been forgotten, including Sylvia Robinson, Roxanne Shante and Queen Latifah.
04/27/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E86Tarana Burke and Brene Brown - "You Are Your Best Thing"
Me Too movement founder Tarana Burke and Dr. Brene Brown discuss "You Are Your Best Thing," their collection of essays about trauma, vulnerability and the Black experience.
04/27/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E86CDC Issues New Mask Guidance
The CDC announces looser guidelines about mask-wearing during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Trevor highlights the CDC's complicated and often contradictory messaging about the coronavirus.
04/27/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E86U.S. Census Report Drops
The 2020 U.S. Census finds America's population grew at the slowest rate since the 1930s, causing the state of New York to lose a congressional seat.
04/27/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E86Rick Santorum Disrespects Native Americans
Speaking at a conservative conference, former senator Rick Santorum makes wildly ignorant statements about Native Americans.
04/27/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E87"Paddington 2" Is Top-Rated Film & Scammer Dates 35 Women
"Paddington 2" becomes the highest-rated movie on Rotten Tomatoes, a Texas woman received a felony charge for not returning a VHS tape, and a scam artist dupes women into giving him gifts.
04/28/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E87State of Black S**t 2021
Roy Wood Jr. delivers his annual address covering issues of special importance to Black Americans, including the social impact of COVID-19, the Black Lives Matter movement and more.
04/28/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E87Vaccine Incentives Get Creative
Health officials come up with colorful ways to incentivize people to get vaccinated for the coronavirus, including cash bonds, museum passes and even free beer.
04/28/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E87Joe Biden: The Worst President in History We Can Remember
Fox News accuses President Biden of banning burgers, falsely claims Vice President Harris is giving her kid's book to migrant children and criticizes Biden for wearing a mask on a Zoom call.
04/28/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E88President Biden's Speech to Congress
President Biden marks his first 100 days in office by unveiling an ambitious plan in a speech before Congress, sparking gushing praise from liberals and condemnation from conservatives.
04/29/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E88FDA Proposes Menthol Cigarette Ban
The FDA announces an effort to ban menthol cigarettes due to their adverse effects on Black communities, and Roy Wood Jr. has a major problem with the proposed measure.
04/29/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E88Mazie K. Hirono - "Heart of Fire"
Hawaii Sen. Mazie K. Hirono reflects on her trailblazing career, her memoir "Heart of Fire" and sparring with Sen. Ted Cruz about her anti-hate crimes bill protecting Asian Americans.
04/29/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E88Costco Brings Back Free Samples
As the coronavirus pandemic appears to be winding down in the U.S., Costco announces a return of its popular free food samples in stores, and Trevor is ecstatic.
04/29/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E88George Lopez - "Walking with Herb"
George Lopez talks about getting in hot water with the Secret Service over an anti-Trump joke on social media and taking a dramatic turn for his role in the movie "Walking with Herb."
04/29/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E89Michael B. Jordan - "Tom Clancy's Without Remorse"
Actor and producer Michael B. Jordan talks about tackling his stunt-heavy role in the movie "Tom Clancy's Without Remorse" and shares his ambitious creative goals for the future.
05/03/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E89Tiffany Unveils Men's Engagement Rings
Tiffany & Co. rolls out its first engagement ring for men, trumpeting the company's passion for inclusivity in the process.
05/03/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E89CP Time - The History of Black Royalty
Roy Wood Jr. highlights historic members of Black royalty, including the Zulu Kingdom's King Shaka Zulu, the ruthless Queen Amina and Ethiopia's Emperor Haile Selassie.
05/03/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E89Vaccine Hesitancy & England's Experimental Music Festival
Vaccine-averse Americans could prolong the COVID-19 crisis, and U.K. researchers stage a massive concert as part of a government experiment to study the spread of the coronavirus.
05/03/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E89If You Don't Know, Now You Know - Apple Drops iPhone Update
Apple's latest update to its iPhone operating system includes a powerful privacy-oriented feature, and Trevor explores the game-changing effects it could have on Facebook's targeted ads.
05/03/2021
