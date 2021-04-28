The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
CP Time - The History of Black Royalty
Season 26 E 89 • 05/03/2021
Roy Wood Jr. highlights historic members of Black royalty, including the Zulu Kingdom's King Shaka Zulu, the ruthless Queen Amina and Ethiopia's Emperor Haile Selassie.
More
Watching
Interview
07:41
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E87Anthony Mackie - "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier"
Anthony Mackie talks about his love for New Orleans and tackling issues of race and systemic injustice in his role as a Black Captain America on "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier."
04/28/2021
Highlight
09:20
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E88President Biden's Speech to Congress
President Biden marks his first 100 days in office by unveiling an ambitious plan in a speech before Congress, sparking gushing praise from liberals and condemnation from conservatives.
04/29/2021
Highlight
04:13
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E88FDA Proposes Menthol Cigarette Ban
The FDA announces an effort to ban menthol cigarettes due to their adverse effects on Black communities, and Roy Wood Jr. has a major problem with the proposed measure.
04/29/2021
Interview
07:01
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E88Mazie K. Hirono - "Heart of Fire"
Hawaii Sen. Mazie K. Hirono reflects on her trailblazing career, her memoir "Heart of Fire" and sparring with Sen. Ted Cruz about her anti-hate crimes bill protecting Asian Americans.
04/29/2021
Highlight
02:50
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E88Costco Brings Back Free Samples
As the coronavirus pandemic appears to be winding down in the U.S., Costco announces a return of its popular free food samples in stores, and Trevor is ecstatic.
04/29/2021
Interview
05:54
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E88George Lopez - "Walking with Herb"
George Lopez talks about getting in hot water with the Secret Service over an anti-Trump joke on social media and taking a dramatic turn for his role in the movie "Walking with Herb."
04/29/2021
Interview
10:18
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E89Michael B. Jordan - "Tom Clancy's Without Remorse"
Actor and producer Michael B. Jordan talks about tackling his stunt-heavy role in the movie "Tom Clancy's Without Remorse" and shares his ambitious creative goals for the future.
05/03/2021
Highlight
02:04
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E89Tiffany Unveils Men's Engagement Rings
Tiffany & Co. rolls out its first engagement ring for men, trumpeting the company's passion for inclusivity in the process.
05/03/2021
Highlight
05:11
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E89Vaccine Hesitancy & England's Experimental Music Festival
Vaccine-averse Americans could prolong the COVID-19 crisis, and U.K. researchers stage a massive concert as part of a government experiment to study the spread of the coronavirus.
05/03/2021
Highlight
08:22
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E89If You Don't Know, Now You Know - Apple Drops iPhone Update
Apple's latest update to its iPhone operating system includes a powerful privacy-oriented feature, and Trevor explores the game-changing effects it could have on Facebook's targeted ads.
05/03/2021
Highlight
04:12
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E89CP Time - The History of Black Royalty
Roy Wood Jr. highlights historic members of Black royalty, including the Zulu Kingdom's King Shaka Zulu, the ruthless Queen Amina and Ethiopia's Emperor Haile Selassie.
05/03/2021
Highlight
09:10
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E90The Daily Showography of Ted Cruz
The Daily Show chronicles the life of Sen. Ted Cruz, from his early days as a boob-obsessed youth with dreams of world domination to his current status as a man who is universally unlikable.
05/04/2021
Interview
10:11
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E90Elizabeth Warren - "Persist"
Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren talks about the challenge of regaining a sense of normalcy in the U.S., reflects on her 2020 presidential run and discusses her book "Persist."
05/04/2021
Highlight
09:32
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E90A Ray of Sunshine - Biden-Carter Photo Op, Josh Fight & More
COVID-19 vaccines could become available for 12 to 15-year-olds, Joe and Jill Biden tower over Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter in a bizarre photo, and men named Josh gather for a friendly fight.
05/04/2021
Highlight
03:05
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E91Desi Lydic Fox-Splains the Notion of Racism in America
Fox News-addled Desi Lydic rails against the idea that racism is prevalent in the U.S. and frets about America's schoolchildren getting exposed to critical race theory.
05/05/2021
Interview
09:20
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E91Selma van de Perre - "My Name Is Selma"
Author Selma van de Perre, a Nazi concentration camp survivor and Jewish resistance fighter, discusses "My Name Is Selma," the need to highlight atrocities and her daily pursuit of joy.
05/05/2021
Highlight
10:34
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E91Teaching About Racism in Schools
American schools are mired in a searing debate over teaching about the nation's history of overt and systemic racism, with conservative lawmakers pushing for a whitewashed approach.
05/05/2021
Highlight
03:05
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E91How to Unquarantinify - Eating in Public
Jaboukie Young-White eases viewers into post-pandemic life with refreshers on how to eat in public by offering tips about how to use chairs, interacting with waiters and the art of chewing.
05/05/2021
Highlight
05:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E91Trump's Facebook Ban, China's Rocket Fail & NYC Snow Days
Facebook formally extends its temporary ban of Donald Trump, a Chinese rocket plummets back to Earth, and New York City schools do away with snow days due to the coronavirus pandemic.
05/05/2021
Highlight
03:51
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E92Twitter Finds Mean Tweets & Belgium's Border-Moving Farmer
Twitter announces a new feature that will tell users if their tweets are too mean, and a Belgian farmer alters the border with France to make room for his tractor.
05/06/2021
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021