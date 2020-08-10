The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
A Ray of Sunshine - Cathartic Cow Hugs & Mannequin Kisses
Season 26 E 10 • 10/14/2020
Persistence pays off for a Japanese tourist in Peru, therapeutic cow-hugging surges in popularity, a bird sets the record for longest flight, and soap opera stars make out with mannequins.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E8Highlights of the Pence-Harris Vice Presidential Debate
At the vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris, questions are dodged, a fly hangs out on Pence's head and Fox News pundits later criticize Harris's facial expressions.
10/08/2020
Interview
07:53
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E8Alex Wagner - "The Circus" and America on the Precipice
"The Circus" cohost Alex Wagner argues America's state of democracy is at stake in the 2020 election, discusses poisonous partisanship and reflects on the prevailing mood of U.S. citizens.
10/08/2020
Highlight
06:04
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E8Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse - Trump Rally-Goers in PA
Jordan Klepper braves the viral spread of both COVID-19 and bulls**t while talking to President Trump's diehard supporters at a political rally in Harrisburg, PA.
10/08/2020
Highlight
09:27
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E9Kim Jong-un Weeps & Amy Coney Barrett Dodges Questions
Apple announces its iPhone 12 models, Kim Jong-un breaks down crying during a North Korean parade, and Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett gets cagey about her views on every topic.
10/13/2020
Interview
09:11
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E9Anita Hill - The Hollywood Commission and Pushing for Change
Hollywood Commission chair Anita Hill reflects on her 1991 Senate testimony about Clarence Thomas and her ongoing work to fight harassment and discrimination in the entertainment industry.
10/13/2020
Highlight
06:51
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E9Trump's Road to "Recovery"
President Trump reemerges after his COVID-19 ordeal, Florida governor Ron DeSantis goes maskless at a Trump rally, and Dr. Anthony Fauci laments a Trump ad taking his words out of context.
10/13/2020
Highlight
06:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E9Power the Polls
Jaboukie Young-White talks to Power the Polls co-director Scott Duncombe about the dire need for additional poll workers to ensure everyone can vote safely and on time in the 2020 election.
10/13/2020
Highlight
11:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E10If You Don't Know, Now You Know - Militias in America
The FBI foils a militia's plot targeting Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and Trevor examines how U.S. militias started, what they've turned into and why they're now a major threat.
10/14/2020
Highlight
05:45
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E10Who Will Win the Black Vote in 2020? - A Follow-Up
Roy Wood Jr. reconvenes a panel of Black voters in Atlanta to find out how their feelings may (or may not) have changed about the 2020 presidential race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
10/14/2020
Interview
07:03
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E10Wilmer Valderrama - "NCIS" and Advocating for Latino Voters
Actor and activist Wilmer Valderrama talks about returning to his role on "NCIS," buying his mom a house next door during the coronavirus pandemic and the empowerment of Latino voters.
10/14/2020
Highlight
08:16
Highlight
06:50
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E11Trump Pushes Hunter Biden Scandal and Boosts Bin Laden Hoax
President Trump pushes a shadily sourced report about Joe Biden's son Hunter and advances a wild conspiracy theory about the Obama administration's killing of Osama bin Laden.
10/15/2020
Highlight
03:27
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E11Global Virus Cases Rise & Trump Donors Got Early Warnings
Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the globe, and President Trump reportedly gave advance notice to wealthy donors about the COVID-19 threat while downplaying it to the public.
10/15/2020
Interview
06:06
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E11Andrew Cuomo - "American Crisis" & COVID-19 Lessons, Pt. 1
New York governor Andrew Cuomo reflects on the chaotic early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, his state's concerted efforts to rein in the spread of the virus and his book "American Crisis."
10/15/2020
Interview
09:25
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E11Andrew Cuomo - "American Crisis" and COVID-19 Lessons, Pt. 2
New York governor and "American Crisis" author Andrew Cuomo talks about initial mistakes made during the coronavirus pandemic, nursing home deaths and preparing for another infection wave.
10/15/2020
Interview
05:53
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E11Nick Offerman - Celebrating Our Jackassery with "All Rise"
Actor and comedian Nick Offerman reacts to his status as a cultural icon for conservatives, discusses the lack of nuance in political discourse and talks about his audio special "All Rise."
10/15/2020
Highlight
08:52
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E12Early Voters Crush Records & Trump Targets Anthony Fauci
Early voting skyrockets in the U.S., muted microphones are allowed at the next Trump-Biden debate, and President Trump washes his hands of COVID-19 while lashing out at Dr. Anthony Fauci.
10/20/2020
Interview
04:16
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E12Jose Andres - Chefs for the Polls
World Central Kitchen founder Jose Andres talks about Chefs for the Polls, his initiative to provide meals at polling sites across the U.S. during the 2020 presidential election.
10/20/2020
Highlight
09:46
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E12If You Don't Know, Now You Know - Nigeria's End SARS Unrest
Nigerians take to the streets demanding an end to police brutality in their country, fueled by outrage over abuses such as arresting people simply for having an iPhone or being well-dressed.
10/20/2020
Interview
10:28
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E12Matthew McConaughey - Life Lessons in "Greenlights"
Actor Matthew McConaughey talks about the process of writing his memoir "Greenlights," his harrowing experience with acne as a teenager and his transition from rom-com to dramatic roles.
10/20/2020
