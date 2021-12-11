Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha God
Chlöe on Self-Care and Her Upcoming Studio Album
Season 1 E 11 • 12/14/2021
Singer-songwriter Chlöe talks about protecting her mental health by putting herself first, the challenge of finding herself while on social media and the success of her song "Have Mercy."
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 E6Cedric Richmond on President Biden's Push for Racial Equity
POTUS Senior Advisor Cedric Richmond discusses the Biden administration's efforts to aid Black Americans, from the fight for voter rights to the benefits of the Build Back Better Plan.
11/12/2021
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 E7Super Sketchy
Lois Lane's friend isn't buying Clark Kent's "working late" stories.
11/12/2021
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 E7Vague Inclinations and the Rise of Polyamorous Relations
Charlamagne Tha God applauds Kim Kardashian being with men who are just shy of white, questions the media's handling of Aaron Rodgers's vaccination fabrication and examines monogamy.
11/12/2021
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 E8Ed Sheeran on Fatherhood, Grief and "=" - Uncensored
Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran talks about his journey through fatherhood, coping with grief through songwriting on his new album "=," and describes the formula behind his album concepts.
11/30/2021
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 E8Inside the Rapper's Studio - Soulja Boy - Uncensored
Rapper Soulja Boy talks about his motivation for financial success, which artist he wishes he could collaborate with and reconciling with Kanye West.
11/30/2021
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 E9Dr. Claud Anderson Explains the Flaws of Capitalism
Chico Bean sits down with author Dr. Claud Anderson to discuss the foundations of capitalism and how Black Americans can fight biases within the system to secure economic freedom.
11/30/2021
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 E9Kevin Hart Discusses His Dramatic Turn in "True Story"
Charlamagne Tha God talks to Kevin Hart about working with his heroes, exploring dramatic acting in his new movie "True Story," his ambitious goals and his relationship with success.
11/30/2021
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 E10Is Increasing Black Gun Ownership the Cure to Gun Violence?
Gun education advocate Carlos Ellis and journalist Alex Yablon discuss the impact of race and politics on gun violence in America and debate the merits of increased gun ownership.
12/13/2021
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 E10Meagan Good on "Harlem" and the Sex Lives of Black Women
Actress Meagan Good talks about gun ownership, preparing for her new show "Harlem" as a California native and important lessons she took from her first big acting job in "Friday."
12/13/2021
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 E11Surviving the Holidays with Toxic Families
Author Nedra Glover Tawwab and comedians Karlous Miller and Rosebud Baker join Charlamagne Tha God to discuss setting boundaries with family and friends when going home for the holidays.
12/14/2021
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 E12Christmas Power Rankings & Santa vs. Jesus
In order to determine the true reason for the season, Amanda Seales shares her Christmas power rankings, and Chico Bean heads to Brooklyn to find out how Jesus stacks up against Santa Claus.
12/22/2021
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 E12Kamala Harris on Fighting to Protect Democracy
Vice President Kamala Harris talks about working to improve policies on maternal health, infrastructure, voting rights, the challenges posed by Republican obstruction in Congress and more.
12/22/2021
