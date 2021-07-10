Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha God
Vague Inclinations and the Rise of Polyamorous Relations
Season 1 E 7 • 11/12/2021
Charlamagne Tha God applauds Kim Kardashian being with men who are just shy of white, questions the media's handling of Aaron Rodgers's vaccination fabrication and examines monogamy.
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 E3Critical Race Theory: A Great White Hype
Charlamagne Tha God examines how America's educational system favors white people, Brenda Blackkksarbad (Rita Brent) chimes in, and U.S. states legalize implicitly racist curriculum.
10/07/2021
Exclusive
10:48
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 E3Jordan Carlos and Maud Maron Debate Critical Race Theory
Comedian Jordan Carlos and community education council member Maud Maron express their differing views on critical race theory's application in schools.
11/12/2021
Exclusive
08:42
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 E3Extended - Critical Race Theory Benefits Everyone
Charlamagne Tha God discusses being compared to Alex Jones, the importance of teaching critical race theory in schools and the inspiring, often-overlooked uprising of Nat Turner.
11/12/2021
Exclusive
18:35
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 E4The Intersection of Diversity and Mental Health Spaces
Charlamagne Tha God chats with Dr. Rheeda Walker, Resmaa Menakem and Michelle Williams about the steps in a healing journey, metabolizing trauma, diversity in mental health spaces and more.
11/12/2021
Exclusive
09:12
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 E4Healing the Generational Cycles of Trauma
Charlamagne Tha God discusses generational trauma resulting from cultural PTSD, its effect on mental health in the Black community and how it has been portrayed in mainstream media.
11/12/2021
Interview
18:29
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 E5Tristan Harris and Cal Newport on the Business of Big Tech
Technology ethicist Tristan Harris discusses the dangers of commodifying social media users, and "Digital Minimalism" author Cal Newport offers solutions for disconnecting from the internet.
11/12/2021
Exclusive
06:20
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 E5How to Stop Big Tech from Destroying Society
As tech companies like Facebook come under fire for not preventing the spread of misinformation, Charlamagne Tha God examines how the government and users can better regulate social media.
11/12/2021
Exclusive
07:43
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 E6The LOX Talks About Breaking Up with the Democratic Party
Styles P, Jadakiss and Sheek Louch of The LOX discuss how Democrats continue to fall short on their promises to Black voters and offer a strategy for breaking away from the party.
11/12/2021
Exclusive
15:52
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 E6Cedric Richmond on President Biden's Push for Racial Equity
POTUS Senior Advisor Cedric Richmond discusses the Biden administration's efforts to aid Black Americans, from the fight for voter rights to the benefits of the Build Back Better Plan.
11/12/2021
Exclusive
02:10
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 E7Super Sketchy
Lois Lane's friend isn't buying Clark Kent's "working late" stories.
11/12/2021
Exclusive
08:37
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 E7Vague Inclinations and the Rise of Polyamorous Relations
Charlamagne Tha God applauds Kim Kardashian being with men who are just shy of white, questions the media's handling of Aaron Rodgers's vaccination fabrication and examines monogamy.
11/12/2021
Exclusive
34:52
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 E8Ed Sheeran on Fatherhood, Grief and "=" - Uncensored
Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran talks about his journey through fatherhood, coping with grief through songwriting on his new album "=," and describes the formula behind his album concepts.
11/30/2021
Exclusive
05:40
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 E8Inside the Rapper's Studio - Soulja Boy - Uncensored
Rapper Soulja Boy talks about his motivation for financial success, which artist he wishes he could collaborate with and reconciling with Kanye West.
11/30/2021
Exclusive
40:02
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 E9Dr. Claud Anderson Explains the Flaws of Capitalism
Chico Bean sits down with author Dr. Claud Anderson to discuss the foundations of capitalism and how Black Americans can fight biases within the system to secure economic freedom.
11/30/2021
Exclusive
11:22
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 E9Kevin Hart Discusses His Dramatic Turn in "True Story"
Charlamagne Tha God talks to Kevin Hart about working with his heroes, exploring dramatic acting in his new movie "True Story," his ambitious goals and his relationship with success.
11/30/2021
Highlight
28:35
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 E10Is Increasing Black Gun Ownership the Cure to Gun Violence?
Gun education advocate Carlos Ellis and journalist Alex Yablon discuss the impact of race and politics on gun violence in America and debate the merits of increased gun ownership.
12/13/2021
Highlight
08:20
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 E10Meagan Good on "Harlem" and the Sex Lives of Black Women
Actress Meagan Good talks about gun ownership, preparing for her new show "Harlem" as a California native and important lessons she took from her first big acting job in "Friday."
12/13/2021
Exclusive
07:21
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 E11Surviving the Holidays with Toxic Families
Author Nedra Glover Tawwab and comedians Karlous Miller and Rosebud Baker join Charlamagne Tha God to discuss setting boundaries with family and friends when going home for the holidays.
12/14/2021
Exclusive
06:07
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 E11Chlöe on Self-Care and Her Upcoming Studio Album
Singer-songwriter Chlöe talks about protecting her mental health by putting herself first, the challenge of finding herself while on social media and the success of her song "Have Mercy."
12/14/2021
Exclusive
13:50
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 E12Christmas Power Rankings & Santa vs. Jesus
In order to determine the true reason for the season, Amanda Seales shares her Christmas power rankings, and Chico Bean heads to Brooklyn to find out how Jesus stacks up against Santa Claus.
12/22/2021
Exclusive
20:49
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 E12Kamala Harris on Fighting to Protect Democracy
Vice President Kamala Harris talks about working to improve policies on maternal health, infrastructure, voting rights, the challenges posed by Republican obstruction in Congress and more.
12/22/2021
