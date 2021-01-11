The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Between the Scenes - Anna Kendrick as Inquisitive Audience Member
Season 27 • 11/04/2021
In her second Between the Scenes appearance, Anna Kendrick dives into the role of an audience member with important questions for Trevor, and Trevor follows suit.
Interview
26:59
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E20Dan Crenshaw - "Fortitude" - Extended Interview
Texas congressman and "Fortitude" author Dan Crenshaw talks about his views on U.S. immigration policy, climate change and his definition of cancel culture.
11/01/2021
Exclusive
00:54
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 Between the Scenes - Trevor's Bird Calls
Trevor kills some time on the set by demonstrating his impressive bird calling skills.
11/02/2021
Highlight
06:11
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E21Embed with Desi - Swifties and the Virginia Governor Race
Desi Lydic covers Virginia's governor race between Terry McAuliffe and Glenn Youngkin with the help of elections analyst Geoffrey Skelley and Taylor Swift fans who may sway the election.
11/02/2021
Highlight
06:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E21SCOTUS vs. Texas Abortion Law & SpaceX Diaper Dilemma
The Supreme Court expresses discomfort with Texas's extreme anti-abortion law, a "Squid Game"-inspired cryptocurrency turns out to be a scam, and a SpaceX rocket has an inoperable toilet.
11/02/2021
Highlight
09:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E21Court Court
Firebrand attorneys Roy Wood Jr. and Desi Lydic face off in court about major legal matters of the day, with the honorable judge Trevor Noah presiding.
11/02/2021
Interview
08:00
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E21Vanessa Nakate - "A Bigger Picture"
Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate talks about her memoir "A Bigger Picture" and why African countries should be at the center of the global conversation about climate change.
11/02/2021
Interview
07:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E22Katie Porter - Corporate Bankruptcy to Avoid Accountability
California Representative Katie Porter discusses how big corporations like Johnson & Johnson abuse bankruptcy laws to shield themselves from legal and financial liability for malfeasance.
11/03/2021
Interview
07:04
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E22Lenard "Charlamagne" McKelvey - Tha God's Honest Truth
Lenard "Charlamagne" McKelvey (a.k.a. Charlamagne Tha God) talks about his late-night show Tha God's Honest Truth and opens up about his embrace of therapy and mental health advocacy.
11/03/2021
Highlight
05:26
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E22Bad Company - Johnson & Johnson Lawsuits
Johnson & Johnson is rocked by multiple lawsuits over revelations the company concealed evidence that its iconic baby powder contains asbestos, and shadily files for bankruptcy as a result.
11/03/2021
Highlight
08:11
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E22Red Wedding - Disaster for Democrats
Voters reject a police reform ballot measure in Minneapolis, and Republican Glenn Youngkin wins Virginia's governor race, spelling trouble for Democrats as the 2022 midterms approach.
11/03/2021
Exclusive
03:26
Interview
08:31
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E23Spike Lee - "SPIKE"
Iconic filmmaker Spike Lee discusses his wildly supportive and creative family members and talks about "SPIKE," his comprehensive book spanning the breadth of his entire career.
11/08/2021
Highlight
09:54
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E23Vaccination Nation - U.S. Travel & Big Bird Ruffles Feathers
The U.S. welcomes vaccinated international visitors, NFL player Aaron Rodgers remains defiant about getting vaccinated, and Big Bird draws right-wing criticism for encouraging vaccination.
11/08/2021
Highlight
10:39
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E23Elon Musk Polls Twitter & Joe Biden's Fart Faux Pas
Island nations face an immediate threat from climate change, Elon Musk tweets out a question about selling his Tesla stock, and President Biden is blasted for farting at a conference.
11/08/2021
Interview
07:05
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E24Emily Ratajkowski - "My Body"
Supermodel and actor Emily Ratajkowski talks about her book "My Body," a collection of essays about empowerment, the complications of modeling and the cultural commodification of women.
11/09/2021
Highlight
06:44
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E24Black Monomyth - Beekeeping
Dulcé Sloan gets a crash course in beekeeping with the help of Zach & Zoë Sweet Bee Farm owners, Kham and Summer Johnson, a Black couple who found success in a white-dominated industry.
11/09/2021
Highlight
15:28
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E24Republicans Harassed Over Infrastructure Vote & More
Singapore refuses to pay for unvaccinated COVID-19 patients, Republicans face backlash for backing Democrats' infrastructure bill, and Sen. Josh Hawley claims liberals threaten masculinity.
11/09/2021
Highlight
02:31
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E25Almost Veterans Day
In the run-up to Veterans Day, The Daily Show salutes the almost-brave Americans who didn't serve in the armed forces but want everyone to think they did.
11/10/2021
Interview
09:12
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E25Bad Bunny - Creating on His Own Terms and "Narcos: Mexico"
Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (a.k.a. Bad Bunny) talks about the abrupt success of his music career, training to become a WWE wrestler and making his acting debut on "Narcos: Mexico."
11/10/2021
Highlight
18:07
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E25Inflation Surges & Paul Gosar's Violent Video Targets AOC
Inflation soars in the U.S., Rep. Paul Gosar posts a video depicting him violently attacking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and a tree-planting promise on Instagram gets out of hand.
11/10/2021
