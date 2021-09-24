Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha God
Extended - Critical Race Theory Benefits Everyone
Season 1 E 3 • 11/12/2021
Charlamagne Tha God discusses being compared to Alex Jones, the importance of teaching critical race theory in schools and the inspiring, often-overlooked uprising of Nat Turner.
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 E1America Needs Its Own Version of Denazification
Charlamagne Tha God discusses the denazification process in post-World War II Germany, which removed and outlawed all Nazi propaganda, and calls for a similar reckoning in the U.S.
09/24/2021
Highlight
05:17
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 E1Passing the Decrackerfication Torch to the Youth
Charlamagne Tha God highlights the efforts of German children to grapple with their country's Nazi past and calls on America's youth to similarly confront the U.S.'s history of racism.
09/24/2021
Highlight
06:05
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 E1Flags 4 Cash
Chico Bean and Barry Rothbart infiltrate a right-wing merchandise store and invite people to trade in their Confederate memorabilia in exchange for cold, hard cash.
09/24/2021
Highlight
06:36
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 E2Investigating the FBI's Shady Ways
Charlamagne Tha God examines the FBI's questionable practices, from its alleged failure to protect the U.S.A. Women's Gymnastics team to labeling Black protestors as extremists.
09/28/2021
Highlight
02:31
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 E2What Does Ja Rule Think? - J. Edgar Hoover's Legacy
Charlamagne Tha God calls on the FBI to separate itself from the discriminatory ideologies of former director J. Edgar Hoover, and Ja Rule weighs in.
09/28/2021
Highlight
03:35
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 E3The Right-Wing War on Critical Race Theory
Charlamagne Tha God explains the concept of critical race theory, which examines how racism is baked into U.S. institutions, and why many conservatives are working feverishly to vilify it.
10/07/2021
Highlight
03:11
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 E3Critical Race Theory: A Great White Hype
Charlamagne Tha God examines how America's educational system favors white people, Brenda Blackkksarbad (Rita Brent) chimes in, and U.S. states legalize implicitly racist curriculum.
10/07/2021
Exclusive
10:48
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 E3Jordan Carlos and Maud Maron Debate Critical Race Theory
Comedian Jordan Carlos and community education council member Maud Maron express their differing views on critical race theory's application in schools.
11/12/2021
Exclusive
08:42
Exclusive
18:35
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 E4The Intersection of Diversity and Mental Health Spaces
Charlamagne Tha God chats with Dr. Rheeda Walker, Resmaa Menakem and Michelle Williams about the steps in a healing journey, metabolizing trauma, diversity in mental health spaces and more.
11/12/2021
Exclusive
09:12
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 E4Healing the Generational Cycles of Trauma
Charlamagne Tha God discusses generational trauma resulting from cultural PTSD, its effect on mental health in the Black community and how it has been portrayed in mainstream media.
11/12/2021
Interview
18:29
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 E5Tristan Harris and Cal Newport on the Business of Big Tech
Technology ethicist Tristan Harris discusses the dangers of commodifying social media users, and "Digital Minimalism" author Cal Newport offers solutions for disconnecting from the internet.
11/12/2021
Exclusive
06:20
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 E5How to Stop Big Tech from Destroying Society
As tech companies like Facebook come under fire for not preventing the spread of misinformation, Charlamagne Tha God examines how the government and users can better regulate social media.
11/12/2021
Exclusive
07:43
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 E6The LOX Talks About Breaking Up with the Democratic Party
Styles P, Jadakiss and Sheek Louch of The LOX discuss how Democrats continue to fall short on their promises to Black voters and offer a strategy for breaking away from the party.
11/12/2021
Exclusive
15:52
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 E6Cedric Richmond on President Biden's Push for Racial Equity
POTUS Senior Advisor Cedric Richmond discusses the Biden administration's efforts to aid Black Americans, from the fight for voter rights to the benefits of the Build Back Better Plan.
11/12/2021
Exclusive
02:10
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 E7Super Sketchy
Lois Lane's friend isn't buying Clark Kent's "working late" stories.
11/12/2021
Exclusive
08:37
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 E7Vague Inclinations and the Rise of Polyamorous Relations
Charlamagne Tha God applauds Kim Kardashian being with men who are just shy of white, questions the media's handling of Aaron Rodgers's vaccination fabrication and examines monogamy.
11/12/2021
Exclusive
34:52
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 E8Ed Sheeran on Fatherhood, Grief and "=" - Uncensored
Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran talks about his journey through fatherhood, coping with grief through songwriting on his new album "=," and describes the formula behind his album concepts.
11/30/2021
