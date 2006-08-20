Betty White - Shatner Sex
Season 1 E 1 • 08/20/2006
Betty White fondly recalls the time she and William Shatner got it on.
01:46
Roast of William ShatnerS1 E1Leonard Nimoy - Roasts Are for Pigs
Leonard Nimoy lovingly explains to William Shatner why he won't be at his roast.
08/20/2006
00:41
Roast of William ShatnerS1 E1Greg Giraldo - The Women of the Dais
After taking a good look at the dais, Greg Giraldo begins to feel like he's on a bus to Atlantic City.
08/20/2006
00:47
Roast of William ShatnerS1 E1Greg Giraldo - Keep It Up
Greg Giraldo reminisces about some of William Shatner's great roles.
08/20/2006
01:18
Roast of William ShatnerS1 E1Patton Oswalt - Andy Dick's Special Kiss & Carrie Fisher's Gold Bikini - Uncensored
Patton Oswalt pokes fun at Andy Dick's cameo in a Jessica Simpson video and reminisces about Carrie Fisher's skimpy costume in "Return of the Jedi."
08/20/2006
01:24
Roast of William ShatnerS1 E1Betty White - Shatner Sex
Betty White describes sex with William Shatner and gives him a word of advice about his grocery store choices.
08/20/2006
01:51
Roast of William ShatnerS1 E1William Shatner - Roasting the Dais
William Shatner warns people not to confuse Farrah Fawcett's body of work with Andy Dick's and questions Roast Master Jason Alexander's qualifications.
08/20/2006
01:02
Roast of William ShatnerS1 E1Lisa Lampanelli - William Shatner, Renaissance Man
Lisa Lampanelli shares her unabashed reactions to William Shatner's writing and singing.
08/20/2006
00:58
Roast of William ShatnerS1 E1Artie Lange - Adjusting the Conversation
Whenever Artie Lange spends time with George Takei, he's careful to make sure that George can relate to the conversation.
08/20/2006
00:57
Roast of William ShatnerS1 E1Exclusive - Betty White - Catching the Bouquet - Uncensored
Betty White reminds William Shatner of the good times they shared, just minutes before the Roast.
08/20/2006
01:15
Roast of William ShatnerS1 E1Balock - Remembering The Corbomite Maneuver
Balok (Clint Howard) relives a classic "Star Trek" moment and gives William Shatner some grooming tips.
08/20/2006
01:19
Roast of William ShatnerS1 E1Jason Alexander - The "Star Trek" Cast
Jason Alexander reveals that William Shatner is Jewish and recounts Out magazine's reaction to George Takei coming out of the closet.
08/20/2006
01:43
Roast of William ShatnerS1 E1Exclusive - Greg Giraldo - Sizing Up the Dais - Uncensored
Greg Giraldo gauges his attraction to the women of the dais, wonders about the state of Artie Lange's liver and acknowledges a specific challenge faced by George Takei.
08/20/2006
00:54
Roast of William ShatnerS1 E1George Takei - Delicious Shatner
After Andy Dick and Jeff Ross come on to members of the dais, George Takei describes William Shatner as a rich, gooey cake.
08/20/2006
00:54
Roast of William ShatnerS1 E1Exclusive - Patton Oswalt - Lisa Lampanelli's Bling - Uncensored
Patton Oswalt details the perks of Lisa Lampanelli's sexual preferences and explains why he couldn't pick on William Shatner.
08/20/2006
01:20
Roast of William ShatnerS1 E1Exclusive - Jeff Ross - If It Ain't Broke, Don't Fix It
Based on William Shatner's previous acting, Jeff Ross thinks that playing a guy with Alzheimer's is just right for him.
08/20/2006
00:38
Roast of William ShatnerS1 E1Exclusive - Patton Oswalt - On Farrah Fawcett - Uncensored
Patton Oswalt pays Farrah Fawcett a compliment, but it comes with a caveat.
08/20/2006
01:41
Roast of William ShatnerS1 E1George Takei - Messy Clump of Fur
George Takei teaches William Shatner a lesson about pronunciation and has an important request for Farrah Fawcett.
08/20/2006
02:26
Roast of William ShatnerS1 E1Andy Dick - A Tender Moment Between Kirk and Spock
Andy Dick turns to the captain's log from "Star Trek" to reveal the details of a steamy tryst between Kirk and Spock.
08/20/2006
02:02
Roast of William ShatnerS1 E1Betty White - The Good Old Days
Betty White reveals some sexual secrets about members of the dais including George Takei and Patton Oswalt.
08/20/2006
