Betty White - Shatner Sex

Season 1 E 1 • 08/20/2006

Betty White fondly recalls the time she and William Shatner got it on.

More

Watching

01:46

Roast of William ShatnerS1 E1
Leonard Nimoy - Roasts Are for Pigs

Leonard Nimoy lovingly explains to William Shatner why he won't be at his roast.
08/20/2006
00:41

Roast of William ShatnerS1 E1
Greg Giraldo - The Women of the Dais

After taking a good look at the dais, Greg Giraldo begins to feel like he's on a bus to Atlantic City.
08/20/2006
00:47

Roast of William ShatnerS1 E1
Greg Giraldo - Keep It Up

Greg Giraldo reminisces about some of William Shatner's great roles.
08/20/2006
01:18

Roast of William ShatnerS1 E1
Patton Oswalt - Andy Dick's Special Kiss & Carrie Fisher's Gold Bikini - Uncensored

Patton Oswalt pokes fun at Andy Dick's cameo in a Jessica Simpson video and reminisces about Carrie Fisher's skimpy costume in "Return of the Jedi."
08/20/2006
01:24

Roast of William ShatnerS1 E1
Betty White - Shatner Sex

Betty White describes sex with William Shatner and gives him a word of advice about his grocery store choices.
08/20/2006
01:51

Roast of William ShatnerS1 E1
William Shatner - Roasting the Dais

William Shatner warns people not to confuse Farrah Fawcett's body of work with Andy Dick's and questions Roast Master Jason Alexander's qualifications.
08/20/2006
01:02

Roast of William ShatnerS1 E1
Lisa Lampanelli - William Shatner, Renaissance Man

Lisa Lampanelli shares her unabashed reactions to William Shatner's writing and singing.
08/20/2006
00:58

Roast of William ShatnerS1 E1
Artie Lange - Adjusting the Conversation

Whenever Artie Lange spends time with George Takei, he's careful to make sure that George can relate to the conversation.
08/20/2006
00:57

Roast of William ShatnerS1 E1
Exclusive - Betty White - Catching the Bouquet - Uncensored

Betty White reminds William Shatner of the good times they shared, just minutes before the Roast.
08/20/2006
01:15

Roast of William ShatnerS1 E1
Balock - Remembering The Corbomite Maneuver

Balok (Clint Howard) relives a classic "Star Trek" moment and gives William Shatner some grooming tips.
08/20/2006
01:19

Roast of William ShatnerS1 E1
Jason Alexander - The "Star Trek" Cast

Jason Alexander reveals that William Shatner is Jewish and recounts Out magazine's reaction to George Takei coming out of the closet.
08/20/2006
01:43

Roast of William ShatnerS1 E1
Exclusive - Greg Giraldo - Sizing Up the Dais - Uncensored

Greg Giraldo gauges his attraction to the women of the dais, wonders about the state of Artie Lange's liver and acknowledges a specific challenge faced by George Takei.
08/20/2006
00:54

Roast of William ShatnerS1 E1
George Takei - Delicious Shatner

After Andy Dick and Jeff Ross come on to members of the dais, George Takei describes William Shatner as a rich, gooey cake.
08/20/2006
00:54

Roast of William ShatnerS1 E1
Exclusive - Patton Oswalt - Lisa Lampanelli's Bling - Uncensored

Patton Oswalt details the perks of Lisa Lampanelli's sexual preferences and explains why he couldn't pick on William Shatner.
08/20/2006
01:20

Roast of William ShatnerS1 E1
Exclusive - Jeff Ross - If It Ain't Broke, Don't Fix It

Based on William Shatner's previous acting, Jeff Ross thinks that playing a guy with Alzheimer's is just right for him.
08/20/2006
00:38

Roast of William ShatnerS1 E1
Exclusive - Patton Oswalt - On Farrah Fawcett - Uncensored

Patton Oswalt pays Farrah Fawcett a compliment, but it comes with a caveat.
08/20/2006
01:41

Roast of William ShatnerS1 E1
George Takei - Messy Clump of Fur

George Takei teaches William Shatner a lesson about pronunciation and has an important request for Farrah Fawcett.
08/20/2006
02:26

Roast of William ShatnerS1 E1
Andy Dick - A Tender Moment Between Kirk and Spock

Andy Dick turns to the captain's log from "Star Trek" to reveal the details of a steamy tryst between Kirk and Spock.
08/20/2006
02:02

Roast of William ShatnerS1 E1
Betty White - The Good Old Days

Betty White reveals some sexual secrets about members of the dais including George Takei and Patton Oswalt.
08/20/2006
00:33

Roast of William ShatnerS1 E1
Lisa Lampanelli - Shatner's Career

Lisa Lampanelli challenges her fellow roasters to top William Shatner's career.
08/20/2006
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29

Hot Mess Holiday
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30

A Clüsterfünke Christmas
A Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie

Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021